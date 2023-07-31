Eva Ayllon and Natalia Málaga have shown they have a consolidated friendship and, although this fact seems to make people noise, they prefer to turn a deaf ear and continue with their business. In a recent interview with beto ortiz, the Peruvian interpreter referred to the rumors that have been circulating about the possible romance that she would have with the former volleyball player and made her position on it clear. Let’s remember that, previously, Ayllón praised the former athlete and described her as affectionate, respectful and careful. Does it bother you that they link you to Natalia Málaga? Find out all the details in this note.

What other relationship, beyond friendship, unites Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga?

Eva Ayllón told in an interview with Magaly Medina that Natalia Malaga He is part of his staff as a coach and one of his responsibilities is to negotiate contracts. The former volleyball player also maintains a working relationship with the singer and acts as her representative, so she always accompanies her to the different television programs.

What did Eva Ayllón say after being linked to Natalia Málaga?

The interpreter of ‘Mal paso’ was interviewed by Beto Ortiz and made it clear that she downplayed the opinion of the people. In addition, she describes as “nonsense” the rumors of a possible relationship with the former volleyball player Natalia Málaga.

“(I’m not concerned) Nothing. They are nonsense, they are absurd, finally. I stopped worrying about what people would say a long time ago, I passed the ‘Worry’ barrier a long time ago. I am above good and evil (…). At my age, I only worry that I make the public happy and that the public make me happy and that we are together celebrating, singing, paying homage. That is important, but what will they say or so many things that they put on the networks (It’s nonsense),” he added.

in the talk, Eva Ayllon He also referred to the qualities that Natalia Málaga possesses. “She takes me out of my comfort zone, Natalia is a marshmallow, she cries for anything, suffers, she is pipileptic, everything has to be perfect”, added.

What did Natalia Málaga say about the rumors of a relationship with Eva Ayllón?

Natalia Malaga He gave an interview to Carlos Vílchez for his YouTube channel and could not stop referring to the supposed romance he has with Eva Ayllón. “Not everyone likes me, my badge is ‘Natagria’ because I’m sour when it comes to saying things, I’m not going to deceive you, I’m not going to lie to you. To me, when they support me, put that the ca *. If I lied to a girl, put it on, don’t make me up hu***, do you understand me? (…) Don’t be envious who want to spoil one’s image and life. Nobody knows my life, the only one who knows is me, ”she commented.

How is the employment relationship between Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga?

Eva Ayllón affirmed in an interview that she gave to “En boca de todos” that Natalia Málaga was her balance and has often advised her on how to deal with certain circumstances. “It prevents me from denying. I go in and she already knows what has to be there. She knows what I need, and I feel calm. Sometimes I get a little nervous because the people she has to talk to are a little intransigent ”limited the Creole interpreter.

Eva Ayllón talks about how she feels after receiving the support of Natalia Málaga. Photo: Instagram

