Mario Irivarren He is a reality boy who started at a very young age on television due to chances of life. The model knew how to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented to him very well and, for this reason, he continues to be valid on the small screen. However, the young man knows that this will not be his job for life and, therefore, the influencer has known how to diversify his economic income, through ventures.

In this way, the athlete ventured into the sale of animated pajamas, but had problems with the licenses, since he sold products with Disney characters without having the permission of the brand. Over time, the entrepreneur put that business aside and focused on a similar field. What to do now? Next, we will give you all the details.

Mario Irivarren’s career

Mario Irivarren is a Peruvian model who was born in Lima on April 24, 1991. The young man was born into a middle-class family and from a very young age he had to look for opportunities to excel. A little over a year ago, the influencer revealed that as soon as he finished high school he had to find a cachuelo to generate income and be able to study: “My first official job out of school was in a sewing workshop. I cut threads, the seamstresses sewed, they have the piece of cloth and they sew and sew, and everything comes together. So you have to separate one by one (the threads). I was like the enabler, I worked all day from eight in the morning until seven at night (…)”.

Some time later, the content creator entered “Combate” and was able to demonstrate all his physical skills that made him one of the most important contestants in said competition. Over time, said ATV space went off the air and entered “Esto es guerra”, the competition reality show on América Televisión.

What does Mario Irivarren do besides “This is war”?

Currently, the model Mario Irivarren not only dedicates himself to his career as a reality boy in “Esto es guerra”, but has diversified his time to dedicate himself to his clothing company. Said business designs personalized shirts for college promotions that culminate their primary and secondary stage. The service offered by the influencer is peculiar, since none of his colleagues make the same product.

On his social networks, the businessman promotes all the offers he offers not only through his Instagram profile, but also through the brand’s networks. There he shares the experiences of adolescents, since many of his buyers visit them in their institutions.

How Mario Irivarren founded his company?

It is no coincidence that the influencer Mario Irivarren began his work as a minor in a sewing company. Apparently, that inspired him to invest in a fashion business, although the first one didn’t do so well. His second venture got off to a strong start and continues to this day. The company is called The Promo and its target audience is focused on college students.

In mid-2022, the 32-year-old ventured into this field with great enthusiasm. This is how he made it known to the media when they interviewed him, he assured that he was very happy and explained that it was he himself who was in charge of bringing his products to the schoolchildren.

