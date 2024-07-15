The new trailer released by Square Enix explains What order to play Kingdom Hearts episodes in?providing important insights into the series’ narrative arcs (but without spoilers) shortly after the various chapters’ arrival on Steam.
The first solution suggested by the publisher is to simply follow the order of release of the gamesproceeding in this way:
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded
- Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts x Black Cover
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage
- Kingdom Hearts Union x
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind
- Kingdom Hearts Union x Dark Road
There are other ways too
As we have had the opportunity to write, Kingdom Hearts on Steam represents an important step for the series, which by landing on the Valve store has been able to aim at an even wider audience relative to the PC platform.
While we wait for news on Kingdom Hearts 4, which seems to have an internally established release date, there are still other ways to experience the famous saga, for example by following the chronological order which is as follows:
- Kingdom Hearts x Black Cover
- Kingdom Hearts Union x
- Kingdom Hearts Union x Dark Road
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded
- Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind
