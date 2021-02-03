The verdict against Alexei Navalny sparked outrage around the world. The Russian opposition politician has been sent to a prison camp for more than two and a half years. It is now being discussed what an appropriate response from Germany and the EU could look like. An overview of options and positions:

Appeals to the Russian leadership

The Chancellor personally calls for Navalny to be released, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had previously described the ruling as a “severe blow” against freedom rights and the rule of law in Russia.

“Alexej Navalny must be released immediately,” said Maas. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the designated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for Nawalny’s immediate release.

The fact that ministers and heads of government speak out and take a clear position shows the importance attached to the Navalny case. In Germany, all parties represented in the Bundestag, with the exception of the AfD, are calling for Nawalny’s release. The SPD leader Saskia Esken called the judgment “pure arbitrariness”. But it is out of the question that mere appeals to the Russian leadership could have any effect.

Response in the Council of Europe

Russia is a member of the Council of Europe, an organization dedicated to upholding human rights in its 47 member states. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), perhaps the most important institution of the Council of Europe, already made a decision in 2017 that is of great importance for the Navalny case.

The opposition leader was convicted of parole disregard for a fraud trial in 2014. The European Court of Human Rights had called the proceedings “arbitrary” and found a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Members of the Council of Europe are obliged to implement the judgments of the ECHR. If a state does not comply with this obligation, the Committee of Ministers can intervene and initiate proceedings under Article 46 of the Convention on Human Rights. Should Navalny remain in custody, Russia could face suspension or even expulsion from the Council of Europe.

The federal government would have to take action here, Germany currently chairs the Committee of Ministers. So far, however, the Council of Europe has shown itself to be lenient towards Russian violations in order not to lose the country as a member. The Parliamentary Assembly recently voted in favor of admitting Russian MPs despite major opposition.

New sanctions

The EU wants to discuss the consequences of Nawalny’s conviction. “Further sanctions are not excluded,” said Seibert. After Navalny was poisoned with the chemical warfare agent Novichok, the EU decided to put six people on the sanctions list, including the head of the FSB’s secret service, Alexander Bortnikov.

They are banned from entering the country and their accounts in the EU are blocked. The sanctions list could now be expanded to include additional names. The deputy leader of the Union parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, proposed sanctions against judges and representatives of the Russian Interior Ministry who are responsible for the brutal crackdown on the protest movement.

Navalny himself advocates imposing sanctions on oligarchs and officials from Putin’s circle. His team published a corresponding list of names shortly after his arrest, the list includes the oligarch Roman Abramowitsch, Alexej Miller and Igor Sechin, the heads of Gazprom and Rosneft, and the editor-in-chief of the state broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan. Should the EU succeed in taking such a step, the leadership in Moscow could be seriously affected.

Stop of Nord Stream 2

Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the Greens, called on the federal government to “finally take a stand on foreign policy” after Nawalny’s arrest and to reject the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “Germany is losing credibility every day.” The FDP, calling for a moratorium on Nord Stream 2, made a similar statement.

After the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader last year, calls for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be stopped had already been raised. The federal government had initially signaled that this option was also on the table, but later confirmed that it wanted to stick to the controversial pipeline. Even now there are no indications that the German government could move away from the project, although the French government is also in favor. The attitude of the federal government is known and has not changed, said Seibert on Wednesday. Claudia von Salzen