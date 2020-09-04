Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) made the Alexej Navalny case a top priority and reacted with unusual severity. It threatens with consequences if Russia does not cooperate and clarify.

The EU openly threatens Russia with sanctions. A statement released on Thursday evening said the European Union is calling for a common international response and reserves the right to take appropriate action. This also included sanctions.

“The Russian government must do everything possible to investigate this crime thoroughly and in full transparency and to bring those responsible to justice,” said the statement published on behalf of the member states by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “Impunity cannot and will not be accepted.”

How will Russia react now?

The first reactions do not give rise to the hope that Moscow can now behave more cooperatively than in the past. A Kremlin spokesman denied the allegations; a Duma deputy spoke of the possibility that Navalny had only received the poison in the Charité. There are many indications that Vladimir Putin and his government want to sit out the matter again. They did not cooperate after the MH17 passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine, after the poison attack on Sergei Skripal in Great Britain or after the murder of the Chechen with a Georgian passport in Berlin. The Federal Prosecutor sees Russian government agencies behind the murder in the Kleiner Tiergarten. 17 inquiries from the Foreign Office in Moscow went unanswered.

What is the signal from the attack?

The physical agony that the victims suffer and have to experience for a while has a very intimidating, deterrent effect. If the struggle with death takes longer, the effects of the poison will also be clearly demonstrated to the families of the victims and to a wider public. Nawalny’s fellow campaigners accuse Putin of deliberately using this means as a message to members of the opposition – regardless of the judgment of the world public.

What is known about the active ingredient?

Military neurotoxins from the Novichok Group were developed in the Soviet Union and made ready for use in the 1980s. Less than a milligram is fatal. Defectors and Western intelligence agencies say Russia still has the material. German chemical weapons experts are of the opinion that only government agencies have access to it. If the use by Russian officials could be proven beyond doubt, Russia would be violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, which it joined in 1997.

Why is the federal government engaging the organization against chemical weapons?

If a state commissions an analysis, it exposes itself to the charge that the results of analyzes are interest-driven. A confirmation of the Bundeswehr analysis by the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) gives the analysis more credibility and makes it clear to the world public that there has been a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. In the Skripal case, too, the OPWC had confirmed that Novichok had been used. Moscow was unimpressed.

What risk is Merkel taking?

The response in Germany shows: The horror at the poisoning findings is so great that the vast majority of the political spectrum approves of their tough reaction. Criticism of Moscow is now being praised even from the Left Party, which has traditionally protected Russia. Only the left wing of the party expresses doubts.

In contrast to the attack on Skripal or the Berlin murder, this time Russia did not violate the sovereignty of another country. The question arises: Does the federal government apply different standards if, for example, it does not threaten Saudi Arabia with sanctions and consultations with its allies after serious evidence has indicated that the murder of the oppositionist Khashoggi in Istanbul was personally commissioned by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman had been given? However, at that time Germany stopped arms exports to the Gulf state – a decision that, according to one expert, was more aimed at the German public than at the Saudis. Since Kashoggi was murdered abroad, the act is likely to weigh even more legally than the poison gas attack on Navalny.

Merkel and her government are taking a great risk: if Moscow does not cooperate, they are forced to act if they do not want to lose credibility and foreign policy weight. The government has made it clear that it does not want to act alone.

What if Russia stays stubborn?

The federal government wants to consult with the EU and NATO partners on what must then follow. In view of the severity of the allegations and the demand for clarification, it would hardly be explainable if the consequence were merely the expulsion of a few Russian diplomats. The EU has because of the occupation of Crimea, because of the shooting down of MH 17, because of Skripal and because of Cyber ​​attacks have already been sanctionsed against Russia. And now it is openly threatening sanctions again. A broad political alliance in Germany is now calling for further EU sanctions in the event of refusal and lack of transparency.

However, it will be difficult to achieve unanimity in the EU – Hungary, Slovenia and Italy were already hard to convince of the Crimean sanctions. There are also warnings from the CDU that new sanctions could destabilize Russia and turn the population against the West.

The FDP foreign politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff called for a diplomatic offensive: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas must put the case on the agenda of the UN, the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

Finally, NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Merkel’s announcement. However, the defense alliance does not impose any sanctions. So far, the accusation has not been made that the Navalny case endangers the security interests of a member state, which is why rhetorical condemnations from Brussels should remain.

In fact, the federal government is now facing a balancing act. A freeze on all communication channels or a massive curtailment of economic exchange would be too costly and pose new dangers. The head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, should therefore be correct in his assessment. In the ARD morning magazine, he warned against building a wall between Russia and the West. The federal government must show a “clear edge”, but still find a middle ground between purely diplomatic gestures and a total boycott. The search for this path has only just begun.