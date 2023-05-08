Raúl Jiménez is experiencing one of the most complex moments of his career, the dream of playing in the World Cup, which in the end was more of a whim, has cost him dearly at club level. The Mexican is not at the sporting point that Lopetegui requires on the field, which is why the Spanish coach has left him out of the squad in the last six days, a clear sign that he does not have him at present and it is something that it does not aim to change in the future.
It is speculated that Raúl Jiménez and his agent Jorge Mendes are already analyzing destinations for the forward who is fully erased within Wolverhampton and will be much more so once the club moves in the summer for reinforcements. That being the case, much has been said about the possibility that this is the ideal moment for the ‘9’ to sign his return to the American eagles due to the affection that exists between both parties, but sportingly speaking, there is no support for this signing. .
From any point of view, in the center of the attack, América is well armored with the presence of Henry Martín, which is why the return of Jiménez is unnecessary. In addition, he would not have a real sports justification, since he is a player who has not scored more than one goal at the club and national team level in more than one calendar year. And as if that were not enough, the striker would arrive with the best salary in the squad and there is no certainty that he will weigh the same on the pitch with his current football.
