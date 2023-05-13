Times of change are approaching in the capital of France. PSG knows that a total renewal of its squad is required because the club has once again signed a failure at the continental level, they also failed in the French Cup. And although they have everything to win Ligue 1, it cannot be denied that this achievement is no longer a poverty for a club with the roster of players that they can boast in the box of the sheikhs of Qatar.
One of the names that generates the most headaches within PSG is that of Neymar, as the Brazilian star and his powerful salary do not go hand in hand, since what he receives is far below what he has offered with the ball. Therefore, and for the second summer in a row, the club wants to force him out, and the reality is that right now the player does think of a future outside the French team. In his mind there is the option of a return to FC Barcelona, but the best thing will be to discard that option.
More news from the transfer market in Europe
Why does Neymar have no options to return to FC Barcelona?
Sources in Spain affirm that no one within Barcelona, nor Xavi, nor people from the board of directors have considered Neymar’s return to the Blaugrana club a bit, as they understand that, even on loan, this is financially impossible. The player receives one of the best salaries on the planet and the club from Barcelona and his complicated finances cannot afford to pay such, for which the player must surely analyze a game in the Premier League.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#options #Neymar #return #Barcelona
Leave a Reply