There are only unknowns in the future of James Rodriguez. The best player of all time America’s Cup He still hasn’t found a club, he has already spent a month and a week without playing an official match, real options are scarce and several doors have closed.

There has been much talk in recent hours about a supposed arrival of the captain of the Colombian National Team to the ranks of River Plate. The journalist Gabriel Anelloof Radio Mitreindicated that the Colombian had received a call from the coach Marcelo ‘The Doll’ Gallardowho told him about the project.

The information from the Argentine journalist is that the 33-year-old from Cúcuta was one step away from signing with the team. Millionaire and the only obstacle was to get past the round of 16. Libertadores Cup against Talleres, this Wednesday, to speed up the player.

River Plate says ‘no’

However, the president of the Buenos Aires entity, Jorge Brito, closed the door to James Rodriguez and noted that there were no options to hire him. “No not at all”, he said at the exit of the River Plate Museum after a question from a journalist.

The option in Argentina has faded away and James, at 33 years of age, will have to continue looking for a club that wants to open the door for him to show that brilliant football that delighted the fans of the Colombian National Team.

Since he terminated his contract with the Sao Paulo, Brazilthe Santander native has been associated with several clubs Europebut none of them have presented an official offer to the Colombian.

James Rodriguez, without real offers

It was talked about Lazio, in Italybut the club denied the information. There were also rumors about the possibility of Trabzonspor from Turkey, a team that did not make a move. Spainit seems that there were several clubs that were looking fondly at the midfielder, but they have not made an official move.

According to the edition of Brand, A few weeks ago, the Rayo Vallecano He was very interested in hiring James Rodriguez and they were designing a solid financial structure to hire him, but that lead went cold and for days there has been no talk of that possibility.

Celtic Vigo It was another club associated with the Colombian, but internally they never confirmed this interest that seems to be another offer from his agent. Jorge Mendes.

For now, James Rodriguez He does not have a clear option in his future, as of today he does not have an official offer from a team. According to his entourage, the idea of ​​the midfielder is to return to Europe and be in a major league, a goal that so far seems distant because no one is moving strongly towards it.

No offers, at ex Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Time is running out for him, as the transfer market in Europe’s top leagues closes on Friday, August 30. He has nine days left to receive an offer, reach an agreement and sign a contract, and it’s now a race against time.

HAROLD YEPES

