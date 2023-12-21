The name of Erick Sánchez is one of the ones that generates the most noise within the local market. Pachuca supports the sale of the midfielder, however they will not do it for any price because they want at least 10 million dollars to sell the player, a figure that seems difficult for someone in the European market to agree to pay, but within the League MX more than one can and wants to afford.
However, the player's dream is to go to Europe, so at this moment the player's departure is on pause.
América is one of the teams interested in the player, however, today more than ever the club from the country's capital understands that the dream for Sánchez is distant. Those from Coapa have already presented their intentions for Sánchez both to the player's entourage and to the Pachuca board, however, all efforts are on hold because the player has every intention of leaving for the old continent, and continuing in Mexico will not. is the desired alternative.
Fernando Esquivel affirms that although nothing is down, everything is slowing down, although the América board is patient, knowing that if his departure to Europe is frustrated, they have everything to sign the player.
The midfielder is possibly at the highest point of his career and at only 23 years old he gives the impression of being in full condition to make a sporting leap in his career above what Pachuca demands and the reality is that this is the intention of the Jaime Lozano's stellar performance within the Mexican team. However, the path to leaving the ranks of the Tuzos is being excessively complex.
