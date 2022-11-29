After the first two days of the World Cup, there are already some classified teams and others that are packing their bags, but most have their destiny to decide. Next we review each group and their accounts.

We also include the probability that each team has of being in the round of 16 according to the prediction of EL PAÍS. For example, in group E, Spain has a 98% chance of going to the final phase, and 85% of the time they will do so first.

Group C: One of the most open, although with Argentina as the first candidate

Poland. a draw is enough with Argentina. They will also go to the round of 16 losing, if Mexico and Saudi Arabia tie, and even if Mexico wins, depending on the results in goals.

Argentina. Secure the advance with a win before Poland. If it draws? Our model gives them the pass with probability 80%, adding up all the paths.

Saudi Arabia. Qualifies if they beat Mexico . A tie can also be worth it, for example, if Argentina loses, or if Poland falls by three or more goals.

Mexico. does not depend on itself . He would need to win and the result of the other match to help him. A four-goal victory against Saudi Arabia would also take them to the round of 16. You’re not all lost, but our model only gives you a choice of four.

Group D: France and who else?

France. Ranked and first.

Australia. A victory takes her to the second round . Even a draw can be useful, for example if Tunisia does not beat France. Options: 43%.

Denmark. does not depend on itself : They need to beat Australia and Tunisia not achieve a greater victory than theirs against France. However, our model is optimistic and thinks that it will qualify 55% of the time, more or less half.

Tunisia. Your success is highly unlikely . The Tunisians need to win and Denmark draw with Australia, or the Danes win but the goal results go their way. These caroms only have a 2% chance.

Group E: Spain is in the round of 16 at 98%

Spain. to the red a draw against Japan is enough . If they lose, a Costa Rica victory and also a huge German rout are out of the question, but it shouldn’t happen more than 1 in 50 times.

Japan. Qualifies if they beat Spain . If he draws, he will be pending the result of the other game, but our model only gives him 18%.

Costa Rica. If they beat Germany they will go to the round of 16 . And a tie can be enough if Spain beats Japan, or if the Japanese win in a super bulky way. In total, these options give you a 30% chance to pass.

Germany. does not depend on itself . Victory is essential for them, but they must also keep their eyes on the other game: they pass if Spain wins, but also if they draw or even lose, depending on the goals in both games. Germany is the second with the most options to pass, according to our model: 56%.

Group F: favorite Morocco and Croatia

Croatia. it is enough for him to tie . Should they lose, they should expect a defeat for Morocco against the already eliminated Canada.

Morocco. The favorite of the group for our model, with an 88% chance of reaching the eighth. A tie puts it in the next phase but even losing they would have options to pass in certain combinations, as long as Belgium does not win.

Belgium. A victory against Croatia would serve to qualify . It also happens with a draw, if Morocco suffers a resounding defeat.

Canada. deleted.

Group G: Brazil and maybe Switzerland

Brazil. The favorite selection is already classified . It will be first at 99%.

Swiss. Winning would ensure the ticket to eighths , and it is also worth a draw if Cameroon does not beat Brazil. By one way or another, the model gives him a 64% chance of accompanying Brazil in the round of 16.

Serbian. It is difficult, but not impossible : You need to beat Switzerland and hope Cameroon don’t beat Brazil, or you’d have to deal with goal differences.

Cameroon. he has it really hard . To go through they have to win and wait for the results of the other game: they need Switzerland not to win, and then look at the goal difference with each other. Probability? Your pass shouldn’t happen more than 1 in 50 times.

Group H: Portugal qualified, Uruguay in suspense

Portugal. classified.

Ghana. It could be worth drawing , as long as South Korea does not beat Portugal by achieving a better goal difference. It does not seem easy, the model gives him a 37% chance of passing.

South Korea. It is very complicated . He has to win and hope that the results of Ghana-Uruguay will smile on him. For our model it would only happen 1 out of 20 times.

Uruguay. Another selection that does not depend on itself . They need to win and for South Korea not to beat Portugal by more than their goal difference. Even so, for our model it has a 57% chance of reaching the final phase.

Groups already resolved

Group A. The Netherlands go to the round of 16 as the first group, followed by Senegal. The Dutch will face the United States in the round of 16 next Saturday the 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Senegal will do the same against England on Sunday 4 at 8:00 p.m.

B Group. England advance to the round of 16. The runner-up in Europe will play their way to the quarterfinals against Senegal on Sunday the 4th. The US has also qualified after a historic victory against Iran. The Netherlands will be measured next Saturday 3.

And the chances of winning?

Our prediction model also estimates the probability that each team has to win, reach each stage and end up winning the World Cup. The odds are updated every night, taking into account the matches that have been played that day. Right now, the team with the most options to win the trophy is Brazil, with a 26% probability, followed by France (14%), Portugal (12%), Argentina (11%) and Spain (9%).

PROBABILITY OF REACHING EACH STAGE AND WINNING THE WORLD CUP

If you want to know more about the model, or save it to favorites to check its predictions every day, you have it here: the EL PAÍS World Cup model.

How are ties broken? As established by FIFA, the World Cup rankings are defined, firstly, based on the number of points obtained by the teams in each group (three points for victories, one for draws and none in case of defeat). In the event of a tie, the greatest difference in number of goals is taken and if this does not resolve the tie, the number of goals scored by each team in all group matches. In the unlikely event that there continue to be draws between two or more teams, the same criteria will apply taking into account only the matches between those teams. The next resource would be to assess the fair play. Ultimately it would be up to FIFA to make a draw.

