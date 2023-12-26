The Monterrey board wants a significant renewal within the squad to return to the path of titles in 2024. An area of the field where the club wants to have fresh players is in the center of the attack, which is why the Rayados are trying to force the departures of Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori, this being a complex task. The goal is to sign a forward who will bring new sensations to the 'tano' and one of the names that would be advanced is Brandon Vázquez, an old acquaintance of national football.
Formed in the Xolos of Tijuana but with a career only within the MLS, the Monterrey board would have already contacted Vázquez's entourage to offer him a place within the squad, reports from Mediotiempo and Multimedios Deportes. The goal scorer's interest is active, as the idea of going to Europe is becoming more and more distant.
At the same time, the Regios would have no problem paying the $7 million price tag that Cincinnati demands, but as noted above, Aguirre or Funes Mori must leave Rayados for the move to be affordable.
The Rayados de Monterrey come from two painful failures within the Liga MX. In the first half of the year, the team then led by Vucetich, remained in the semifinals after being eliminated by Tigres. And in the second half of 2023, Fernando Ortíz's team, with the most valuable squad in all of CONCACAF, stayed in the quarterfinal round, dispatched by Atlético de San Luis, and if that were not enough, they also stayed in the way in the Leagues Cup. For the next semester, within Monterrey they will try to turn this situation around.
