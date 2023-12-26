TO LIGA MX 🇲🇽

It seems that Brandon Vázquez's future will be in Liga MX, according to Mediotiempo and Multimedios Deportes.

⚽️ Sources assure that given the eventual departure of Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre from Rayados, the replacement would be in charge of the 25-year-old forward. pic.twitter.com/qDxvkHRZcA

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 25, 2023