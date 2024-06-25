Quiñones’ loss has been announced by América, the defender is leaving for Saudi Arabia as the second most expensive transfer in the history of the Coapa nest team, only behind the sale of Edson Álvarez to Ajax. That being the case, right now the 15-time Liga MX champion has the potential to move for a player of the same or even higher level than Julián, with three names on the table.
As we have informed you in 90min, the priority and for whom there are already open negotiations is for Idrissi, the Moroccan from Pachuca has the approval of Jardine and his price could be between 10 and 15 million dollars. The footballer gives the green light for a change of scenery and in Coapa they are working on his signature with good expectations regarding his possible arrival, although, although it is the most valued, it is not the only option on the table.
With the money for Quiñones, America continues to have options for the signing of Paulinho, whose price is 20 million dollars, his signing is still being valued and there is openness to negotiate his arrival as long as no further progress is made with the Moroccan and additional , Jardine contributed to convincing the player. Finally, the Alexis Sánchez route remains open, he was offered to the Coapa team who will evaluate his signature once the footballer demonstrates his current level in the Copa América, but the reality is that today he is the third option.
#options #América #Idrissi #replace #Quiñones
