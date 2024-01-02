Cruz Azul wants to close the dream market for the club with the signing of at least two more players of Mexican nationality, since they no longer have untrained places in Mexico. Iván Alonso's idea is to put on Martín Anselmi's table the cards of an offensive midfielder and a forward who can add in all areas of the attack, Alexis Vega being the most viable name.
It is true that in recent days Alexis' signing for La Noria has been complicated, first by Galatasaray's interest in the Mexican striker, and second by a couple of clauses in the player's contract, one for injuries and others for discipline issues. However, Fernando Esquivel confirms that after the break for the New Year holidays, negotiations have resumed and within the country's capital they understand that they are getting closer to closing the arrival of the Chivas man.
The Turkish team has dropped out of the race for Vega and today the forward does not have another offer on the table, and he understands that continuing in Chivas for the six months of his remaining contract is synonymous with inactivity, since the flock does not want him in of the team. This, at the same time, would leave him with no options to play in the Copa América. Thus, Fernando Esquivel, the aforementioned journalist, affirms that all avenues point to the Mexican accepting the conditions established by the machine and his signing could be closed this very moment. week.
