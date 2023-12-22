Joshua Kimmich is not happy with the situation Bayern Munich is going through. It is no secret to anyone that the contention was one of the most outraged by Nagelsmann's departure and since then he has had several run-ins with the club's management, seeking his departure since last summer. Now everything indicates that the containment team, with a significant loss of play, will once again look for a new home at the end of the season.
The newspaper Bild affirms that Bayern Munich is aware that next summer they will have enormous offers for their star and some of them will have to accept if they want to prevent him from leaving for free in 2025, since it is clear that the player has no intention of renewing his contract . The contending teams for his signature are Liverpool, Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Manchester City, the latter the favorite.
Although Joshua's desire is to play in Barcelona, it is not clear that the culés can reach the price charged for containment, this puts Manchester City at the top, who this year have had serious problems in the midfield after leaving of Gundogan and the injury of Kevin de Bruyne, Guardiola understands that it is time to renew himself and would be pushing hard for the arrival of Joshua, since it must be remembered that it was Pep who transformed the German from a full-back to a containment player and the relationship between coach and player He is very strong and extremely confident.
Bayern Munich is in a restructuring phase. The reality is that the club has made changes at the managerial level in the middle of 2023 with the goal of returning to the path of success, especially in the Champions League where in recent years they have fallen short. Although these modifications have not been entirely well received by everyone within the squad, since more than one, especially those of the old guard, consider that the team is losing its nature.
