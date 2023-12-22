💥 KIMMICH WOULD BE LOOKING FOR AN AGENT TO GO TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE!

👉 It seems that the German player is not going to extend his football stage in Bavaria

🤔 His destiny could be Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

ℹ️ Talksport pic.twitter.com/PL3JCkgLqo

— Post United (@postunited) December 19, 2023