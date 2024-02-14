Cruz Azul opted for Gabriel Fernández as its forward of the tournament, paying a figure around 11 million dollars for the former Pumas. To the bad fortune of the machine, the Uruguayan has fallen due to injury for the remainder of the tournament, a fact that has those from the country's capital on the hunt for an emergency '9' and after receiving the rejection of Carlos Vela , the following could be the best options.
Although the player who comes out through the back door is not a forward, he does have the potential to perform behind the '9' and play on both wings. Injuries stopped his explosion in royal lands, but it is known that he has very good conditions and not long ago, he was a transfer target in La Noria, when he was still playing in Ecuador.
After breaking his relationship with Sao Paulo, Pato was sought in Mexico by Atlético de San Luis, without success due to money issues. At 32 years old and with the enormous talent that everyone knows Alexandre has, the Brazilian could be a great option, at least for the rest of the tournament for Martín Anselmi.
After six months in China, Locadia returned to free agency and is looking for a new challenge. Who was once a PSV star, is 1.92 meters tall, has great strength and is only 30 years old, at least in profile, he is the closest thing there is to Fernández.
Everyone knows that Jesé is a lost talent, his conditions were enough to sign a star career, in the end his shine has faded, touring Europe without being able to establish himself anywhere. Today he is once again in free agency and perhaps for Cruz Azul it would not be a bad alternative to offer him a 4-month contract and try to recover a worthy version of the Iberian.
