Due to the fact that they are one of the most vulnerable population groups in Mexico, the Mexican State has implemented a series of aid to the elderly through different social programs, one of the main ones being the universal pension.

However, last May 31, 2023 was the last day that he gave the Welfare Secretariat so that the elderly people who receive the pension of 4 thousand 800 pesos bimonthly change their Banco Azteca, Santander and Banorte cards by the card of the State financial institution.

It was that way As of June 1, 2023, the amounts corresponding to the universal pension for the elderly began to be depositedofficially, in the branches of the Wellness Bank.

Given this, there are not a few seniors who wonder what options they have to receive the Well-being pension on their Banco Azteca, Santander and Banorte cards if they did not make the change for the Banco del Bienestar card.

In this sense, according to what was disclosed by the competent authorities, those elderly people who did not change their Banco Azteca, Banorte and Santander cards for Banco del Bienestar to receive the older adultswill be able continue withdrawing your money in said banking institutions, however, they will be charged a commission.

This means that, although they can withdraw their 4,800 pesos every two months, at the branches of Banco Azteca, Santander and Banorte, these banks will charge you for doing soso the amount will no longer be delivered to them in full.

For its part, it is worth mentioning that, so far, the Welfare Secretariat has not given new dates for the delivery of Banco del Bienestar cards, the deadline being May 31 of the current year, so it is not You know when the elderly who did not make the change will be able to go for their card from the Mexican State bank.