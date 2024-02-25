The next time a journalist make a report in a professional manner, We will think twice about opening the space for the actor involved and giving him the right to reply.. At least that's how it will be in Mexico. At least as long as those who govern us govern, I think about Sinaloa. Because this is a school, where If the boss does it, the “subalterns” want to replicate the feat.

While the New York Times carries out a report on the link of the children of the President of the Republic with drug trafficking, López Obrador try to get healthy and filters the note in a morning. In passing, the head of the Executive Share the phone number of one of the authors of the report to the entire world. If he had the phone number it is because the journalist herself contacted him to share the questions.

In Mexico there is a Law on Personal Data Protection. Another brave journalist, Jéssica Zermeño, questioned this. To which the president replied: “When it comes to a matter where the dignity of the president of Mexico is at stake, above this law is the moral authority of the president”. The last time that moral authority was installed as an argument, 700 thousand Mexicans died instead of 60 thousand during COVID.

The president ignores everything that opposes himand. You are with him or you are against him. The law is not the law. He decides what is fair. The question is how much this “personal style of governing” benefits us.

The New York Times described it as “worrying and unacceptable tactic”. Some of this worries Carlos Slim, who surprisingly called a press conference a few weeks ago and distanced himself from the president, but more from his candidate, Claudia Sheimbaum.

The “engineer” has not done badly at all with the 4T, some reports claim profits of up to 26 billion dollars more, compared to the PRI or PAN governments. If they have always been together, why does Slim distance himself from continuity?

That the president uses the platform of power to reveal the personal information (doxing) of a reporter who, in an impeccable and respectful mannersought him out to obtain his reaction to a journalistic investigation, should deserve the unequivocal condemnation of anyone who defends democracy in Mexico.

AMLO disqualified the alleged evidence of the report (testimonies from different people involved, including drug traffickers and a former collaborator of his); but, When the same thing happened during the Peña Nieto government (involving the then president), López Obrador took out a tweet assuming the validity of the tests and confirming that we were facing a narco-state. The same happened with García Luna and the case of Cienfuegos; Nor were the alleged evidence questioned. Today is different.

This is the third report on the strange ties of the current administration. There is information that is uncomfortable. All of your allies must be concerned about the “inefficiency” of those who govern us today and with whom they made agreements. It will be a determining factor in the election. Moral: “what once was, will not be.” At the time.