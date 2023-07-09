Over time, As we age, our body experiences changes and needs that we must attend to to stay healthy and in top shape.

TO As we age, it is crucial to pay attention to certain nutrients and vitamins that are essential for the proper functioning of our body.

In this article, we will explore some of the nutrients your body needs as you age and how you can get them.

Nutrients you need as you age

Calcium is one of the most important nutrients as we age., as it helps maintain bone health and prevent osteoporosis. From the age of 50 in women and 70 years in men, 20% more calcium is recommended than in other adults. Sources like milk, yogurt, and cheese are great for getting this vital mineral.

The b12 vitamin It is essential for the production of blood and nerve cells. as we get older, it may be more difficult to absorb it from food, especially if we have conditions such as atrophic gastritis. It’s important to make sure you get enough vitamin B12 from foods of animal origin, such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, or through fortified foods and supplements.

Vitamin D is necessary to absorb calcium and maintain the proper functioning of muscles, nerves and the immune system. As we age, our bodies have a harder time converting the sun’s rays into vitamin D, so it is necessary to obtain it from other sources, such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines) and supplements.

Vitamin B6 plays a crucial role in energy production and protection against germs. Some studies suggest that High levels of vitamin B6 in older people are linked to better memory. Sources such as chickpeas, liver, fatty fish, and fortified cereals are excellent for obtaining this nutrient.

Magnesium is essential for protein and bone production, and for keeping blood sugar levels stable. As we age, we are more likely to eat fewer magnesium-rich foods and have long-term health problems or take medications that can deplete this mineral. Nuts, seeds, and green leafy vegetables are excellent sources of magnesium.

Probiotics, “friendly” bacteria to the gut, are beneficial for digestion and can help with common digestive problems in older people, such as diarrhea or irritable bowel syndrome. They can be obtained from fermented foods like yogurt or sauerkraut, as well as from supplements.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for eye, brain and reproductive health. Additionally, it has been suggested that they may protect against age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, and macular degeneration. Fatty fish, walnuts, canola oil, and flaxseed are recommended sources of omega-3s.

Zinc is essential for the sense of smell and taste, as well as being important in fighting infection and inflammation. Oysters are the best source of this mineral, but you can also get it from beef, crab, and fortified breakfast cereals.

Selenium protects cells from damage and infection, and maintains proper thyroid and muscle function. The daily consumption of one or two Brazil nuts can be enough to obtain this essential mineral.

Potassium plays a vital role in the functioning of the heart, kidneys, muscles, and nerves. Plus, it can help protect against stroke, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. Dried apricots, bananas, spinach, milk, and yogurt are good sources of potassium.

Fiber is especially important as we age, as it helps protect against stroke, improves bowel regularity, and lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Women over the age of 50 should consume at least 21 grams of fiber a day, while men need 30 grams.