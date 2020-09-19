Answers Anton Kukanov, Head of the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo:

– You should be wary of incoming calls from unfamiliar landline phone numbers and those whose code corresponds to another region or state (that is, it does not start with +7); a short number or a number visually similar to a familiar bank number; numbers starting with 8-809 (this is not a toll-free 8-800 line, but a very similar number for the provision of paid services).

If they call you and immediately drop you, most likely they are scammers. Don’t call back. You may be charged a considerable amount for this call. In addition, scammers will record the fact that you called first in order to avoid charges of fraud in the future.