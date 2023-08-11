As surprising as it may seem, the fight against climate change has one of its pillars in business accounting. And it is that accountants play a fundamental role in three key drivers of sustainability: the requirement that companies periodically disclose their environmental risk and performance, which is known as reporting sustainable; the consolidation of emission rights systems, which set the price that polluters must pay, and the establishment of measurement standards and reporting common to all of them.

There is no doubt that the pressure for companies to account for their pollution footprint and environmental impact will increase, hence the importance of transparency. However, there is an information asymmetry between what happens inside each company and what is perceived from outside. Accounting can make a decisive contribution to bridging that gap with more and better sustainability reports.

All companies whose impact on the environment is negative will have to pay a cost for it. The key here is setting that cost, that is, how pollution is priced. There are currently two mechanisms: the carbon tax and emission rights trading schemes with prior setting of maximum limits, such as that of the European Union, the most liquid and developed carbon market in the world.

In essence, these types of systems create a cost for polluting and, to that end, impose a cap on greenhouse gas emissions, forcing companies to report their own with verified data and obtain rights to cover them. After allocating a certain number of rights to market participants free of charge, the rest are auctioned at a price set by the bidders with their bids.

In the secondary market, companies can sell the rights they have accumulated to others that are more costly to reduce their pollution footprint. The idea is that the trading of rights helps to know the price of pollution, a price that changes dynamically as the regulator lowers the cap and companies act to reduce their emissions.

But there is a problem. Together with Donald N’Gatta and my IESE colleague Robert Raney, I detected this after examining a wide sample of companies in the European emission rights market. In our research we found that those with liquidity needs are prone to sell them. Likewise, we observe that others do it to increase their profits and thus avoid accounting losses, a behavior that occurs especially when the price of carbon is higher and at the end of the year, facing the end of the fiscal year.

The origin of these financial frictions —as we have called them— is the lack of regulatory clarity on how to account for emission rights in financial statements. Clearly, rights are a new asset, but what kind? Without a precise definition, companies do not agree: for some it is a financial asset, for others an intangible and for others, inventory.

In the midst of this confusion, and thanks to a particular form of accounting, some companies have created a pool of off-balance sheet rights, that is, assets that they can sell to improve their results. This opportunistic selling is worrying because it distorts the price of pollution and reduces the effectiveness of the system. To which must be added that the loophole caused by the lack of clear guidelines gives rise to inconsistent company sustainability reports.

The time has come for the regulator to correct this problem and clarify how allowances should be accounted for. In some academic research, it is advocated to do it at fair value in each period of presentation of results.

When the rights are accounted for at their historical cost, as the regulator awards them at zero cost, they become invisible assets in the financial statements. But if they are recorded at their fair or market value, it will be more difficult for companies to disclose the proceeds from their sale when it is most convenient for them. The reason? If, for example, they sold the rights the same day they received them, the price of the transaction could be observed directly in the market: that would be their fair value. Some already account for their rights in this way, which makes visible the impact of these on their financial position and prevents them from “managing” their earnings when they have a bad quarter.

On the other side of the coin, fair value would complicate the introduction of measurement standards and reporting, essential because they facilitate the monitoring and control of companies’ green initiatives, as well as helping investors to assess the risks associated with climate change. He reporting based on fair value would lead to greater volatility linked to the price of pollution, and this is beyond the control of companies. But as hard as the change is, it still seems like the most robust solution.

It would also help, on the other hand, if the regulator shed more light on the market. Currently, the data from the registration of the sale of rights is published every May, but three years after the end of the compliance period. Thus, a sale that took place today would be made public in May 2027. Such a lapse of time makes it difficult to timely supervise the transactions of the companies.

In short, it is not our intention to dictate how the accounting of emission rights should be. We simply want to draw attention to an important shortcoming. As the European Union system is a model for the rest of the world and climate change a global reality, the lack of regulatory clarity could spill over into other markets. And since many are not as liquid as the European one, they would have even greater problems if financial frictions disrupted the normal functioning of their own system.

Gaizka OrmazabalIESE professor and holder of the Grupo Santander Chair of Management of Financial Institutions and Corporate Governance

