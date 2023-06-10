Major League Soccer has already welcomed some big names throughout its existence: David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa, to name just a few.
But the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the Inter miami it’s on another level. Undoubtedly, it is a revolution for a league from which much is expected but has not yet taken off.
Messi’s presence in Miami will make the club global and promises to put more eyes on MLS than ever before. His shirt, just like it was in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, will immediately be one of the most popular there is.
What number will Leo Messi wear on the Inter Miami shirt?
Most likely, Leo Messi will return to his usual number 10 when he joins Inter Miami, of the MLS.
Messi is most famous for his number 10 shirt. He wore the shirt for 13 years at Barcelona, from 2008 after Ronaldinho’s departure until he himself left the club in 2021.
Upon signing for PSG, number 10 was already occupied by another superstar, Neymar. Instead, Messi was given special permission to wear the 30, a shirt usually reserved for goalkeepers in France. It was the number he had first worn when he broke into Barcelona’s first team in 2004.
More news about Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami:
The only other number Messi has worn in his club career to date is 19, which he wore at Barcelona in 2005 before his second season. He kept it for three years until he passed 10.
Messi has also consistently worn the number 10 internationally for Argentina since 2008, most notably when he lifted the 2022 World Cup as captain last year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner inherited the jersey of Juan Román Riquelme, having previously worn a mix of 18 and 19 for his country, as well as the number 15 during the 2008 Olympics.
Realistically, the 10 is part of the Messi brand and he doesn’t have to wear another jersey at Inter Miami because it was vacated late last year when Gonzalo Higuain retired. He has remained free ever since, now nearing the halfway point of the 2023 MLS season.
The MLS transfer deadline passed at the end of April, but the next mid-season transfer window will open for new signings from July 5. Although he will be announced imminently, he will not be eligible to play until then, which may suit him after a full season in Europe.
#number #Leo #Messi #wear #Inter #Miami #shirt
Leave a Reply