The judiciary must do everything possible to find a suitable lawyer for Ridouan Taghi. Otherwise, there is no question of a fair trial and Taghi can even file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights for reasons of its own, say professors specializing in criminal procedure. In the worst case, the whole lawsuit will have to be repeated.
Weski Taghi lawyer complaint lodged European Court
