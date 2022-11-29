What Now | We tested Sanna Marini’s Boho filter

Using filters depends on the makeup artist’s own honesty.

Does it work prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) face-shaping filters or not?

This question has been on the lips of the social media people on Sunday and Monday, when the discussion about Marini’s filters went into new rounds.

Marin said during Yle’s Prime Minister’s interview session on Sunday that she does not use filters that modify facial features in her social media posts.

The topic was brought up by the Sdp’s youth organization. Chairman of the organization Pinja Perholehto proposed a law that would oblige Instagram users to tag Facebook photos if they have been edited. in Norway similar law applies to social media influencers and advertisers.

The background is a concern about the appearance pressure of young people. According to a study by the University of Turku more than half of the 16–24-year-olds experience appearance pressure due to social media. According to Perholehto, the buzz of filtered and smoothed social media images causes pressure that affects the body image and mental health of young people.

Marin admitted that social media and filters cause appearance pressure for young people, but stressed that other politicians also post pictures on Instagram and wondered why magazine stories are being written about her use of filters.

Iltalehti’s politics editor for that Crete Karvala stated:

“You exercise the most power in this country of Finland, so that certainly explains this interest.”

Marin’s In Instagram stories, one filter has appeared several times, which, according to Marin, modifies the tones of the image.

This is Instagram user @janmahavan, that is, a Mexican architect Jan Trejon designed by Boho Filters. The filter package contains eight different filters with a vintage-style color scheme and grains resembling a film image.

HS Nyt could not reach Trejo to comment on his filter.

Doctor of Arts Hanna Weselius Aalto University says that it has recently paid attention to Marin’s “strong” image editing on Instagram, but cannot say whether Marin has used face-altering filters.

Weselius points out that Instagram photos do not have the same truth value as, for example, news photos.

“Isn’t Instagram a platform whose context includes the assumption that filters can and must be used?” Weselius asks.

Fact-checking Facebook photos for Helsingin Sanomat John Helin says that it is impossible to get information about Instagram filters, because the application deletes the metadata of the images. Helin thinks that the filters don’t even leave a data trace in the metadata.

Is however, it is clear to the eye that the Boho filter affects more than just the tones of the image. From the photos taken by the editor, it can be seen that the filter, for example, brightens the color of the eyes and smoothes the scars and redness of the skin.

The name of the filter only appears in Instagram stories, but it cannot be verified from feed posts. In other words, using filters currently depends on the makeup artist’s own honesty.

On Monday morning, Marin’s Boho filter was no longer visible on her Instagram story. Unfiltered Marin is sitting in the picture on the plane on the way to Singapore.

