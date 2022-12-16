What Now | The chaotic theme song of The White Lotus series became a surprise hit

The Renaissance song that plays at the beginning of The White Lotus series has been remixed for dance floors and Tiktok.

The White Lotus -the theme music of the second season of the series has become a somewhat unexpected hit.

The second season of the American drama comedy has arrived huge hypebut in addition to the series, its theme music has also taken off.

Helsingin Sanomat the cultural editorial praises the theme song in addition, the soundtrack of the second season of the entire series, which is “a who’s who of Italian pop music from the past years”.

A little over 90 seconds long Renaissanceremixes have already been created of the theme song, which DJs play at their gigs.

The Guardian reportsthat a version of the song played for example at a big dance music festival in Australia a few weeks ago.

The American rock band The Killers also started their show in Melbourne with that song.

Paragraph seems to work for smaller parties as well. Since there are no words in the song, “singing” along with the song mostly sounds like endless humming.

The White Lotus the chaotic-sounding theme song was composed by a well-known film and TV scorer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

The clip, which is just over a minute long, contains everything from EDM sounds to classical music.

on Spotify Renaissance-song already has almost three million listens. Also On Tiktok thousands of videos have been made for the theme song.

HS Nyt predicts that if the song hasn’t played on the dance floors of Finnish bars yet, it won’t be long.