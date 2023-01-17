What Now | Miley Cyrus’ new song is like a direct response to Bruno Mars’ hit from more than ten years ago

Miley Cyrus sings that she can buy her own flowers, and fans say it’s a nod to the singer’s ex-husband.

American vocalist Miley Cyrus released his new song last Friday, and fans immediately noticed something familiar about it.

new song Flowers it sounds just right Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man -from the song, where Mars repeats the things he should have done in the relationship that ended.

“I should’ve bought you flowers”, Mars sings in the song released in 2012.

“I can buy myself flowers”, Miley Cyrus seems to answer in her new song.

“Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance”, Mars sings with regret in his voice.

To which Cyrus seems to look back:

“I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand.”

What is it about?

The fans according to, it’s not a jab at Bruno Mars, but at Cyrus’ ex-husband, an actor For Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth is rumored to have owned at one time When I Was Your Man to Cyrus, but this has not been confirmed by either party.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were in an on-off relationship since 2009. The couple decided to separate in 2019, a year after getting married.

Now the internet is excited to look for references to Hemsworth in the song Flowers. We collected four speculations about the song.

1. The release time of the song is not a coincidence. Flowers was released on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday on January 13th.

2. Reference to fire. “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn”, Cyrus sings in his song. This has been interpreted as a reference to Cyrus and Hemsworth’s shared home that was destroyed in a fire in 2018.

3. Music video outfit. In Flowers’ music video, Cyrus is seen wearing an oversized blazer. Many on the Internet are sure that the outfit refers to the 2019 Avengers Endgame premiere. On the red carpet of the event, a video was filmed in which Miley pretends to lick Hemsworth, who seems to be telling Cyrus to behave.

4. Dance movement. “I can take myself dancing”, Cyrus sings in Flowers. The passage has also been considered to refer to the couple’s behavior on the red carpet. In a video from 2019, Cyrus dances in front of Hemsworth, who seems annoyed and asks him to stop. In Flowers’ music video, Cyrus appears to be doing the same dance move.

Flowers is already a big hit. The song that came out last week has 30.5 million listens on Spotify, and the music video has been viewed 39 million times on YouTube. The song is also frequently used on Tiktok.

The song is the first single from the artist’s upcoming album. Endless Summer Vacation – titled Cyrus’s eighth album will be released on March 10.

Cyrus hasn’t released any music since Plastic Hearts album in 2020.