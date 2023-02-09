What Now | Harry Potter got the series’ first transgender character in a video game, but JK Rowling gets some to boycott the game

Despite the boycott, the game has practically been a hit even before its release date.

9.2. 13:48 | Updated 9.2. 22:15

Many Harry Potter fans are now frantically wondering if they can buy the long-awaited video game, Hogwarts Legacy, on their consoles on Friday.

The reviews written about the game, which will be released on Friday, have been mostly positive, but some of the popular streamers have said publicly that they are against the game or have not made their reviews.

The boycott of the game is a protest against the author of the Harry Potter series JK Rowling against, who has previously made transphobic comments on Twitter. Rowling has been reported to receive income from the game, although she herself has not been involved in making it in any way.

Despite the boycott, the game is already a hit in advance sales. On Thursday, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game on both Steam and the Epic Store. The game holds the first place as well Amazon’s on the list of best-selling PS5 games.

Streamers for and against

Streamers on the Twitch video platform Will Overgard and Nicatine have publicly opposed the game.

Also a Canadian gaming site TheGamer announced, that it does not make the game a review or a game guide. Game site Gamespot, on the other hand, published a review of the terrible game, but added to its site list from charities supporting transgender people

In January, a video game voice actor, Heartstopperknown as Ben from the series Sebastian Croft publicly apologized for his involvement in making the game.

“I was chosen for this project more than 3 years ago, when Harry Potter was the magical world I grew up in. That was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe with all my heart that trans women are women and trans men are men,” she wrote on Twitter.

Canadian Twitch streamer xQc react to the boycott with frustration on his Twitch stream.

“People are funding all kinds of evil across the board in worse ways than you can even imagine,” he said, referring to the boycotting players.

After this, the streamer moves to a lower-style argumentation.

A transgender character causes confusion

The game features a character named Sirona Ryan who is believed to be transgender.

Although the game developers have not publicly confirmed this, players have drawn their own conclusions about it. Entertainment according to the character says, among other things, the sentence:

“It took me a while to realize that I was really a witch, not a wizard.”

Sirona Ryan from Hogwarts Legacy has been interpreted as transgender.

The character’s name choice has caused discussion among players and Potter fans.

Some consider the name too masculine because it starts with the prefix sir and because the last name is a common male name Ryan. Still others have pointed out that the name Sirona refers to the Celtic goddess of healing and rebirth.

Why is Rowling criticized?

In the spring of 2018, Rowling had liked a tweet in which transwomen were referred to as “men in dresses”. Rowling later explained the like as an accident.

Another uproar erupted a year later when Rowling declared her support for someone who had been fired for repeatedly posting derogatory comments about trans people on Twitter. At this point, public figures and organizations supporting trans rights began to publicly criticize Rowling.

Twitter arguments between Rowling and her critics have been going on for years. For example, in the summer of 2020, Rowling expressed on Twitter that people who have periods should be called women.

Correction 9.2. 2:00 PM: Corrected game spelling.

Story edited on 9.2. 3:45 p.m.: Clarified that JK Rowling’s comments on Twitter have been deemed transphobic. Added information about this tweet published in summer 2020.

Story edited on 9.2. 10:15 p.m.: Clarified Rowling’s tweet to imply that menstruating people should be called women. The story previously said that Rowling thinks only cis women have periods.