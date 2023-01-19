What Now | Beauty influencers are excited to whiten even their eyeballs

The eye doctor does not recommend drops that affect the blood vessels of the eyes for cosmetic use.

“It immediately makes the look more intense and you immediately look much more cheerful. It doesn’t look like you slept four hours last night or worked around the clock.”

This is how a social media influencer describes it Janne Naakka the effect of whitening eye drops With his YouTube video. According to Naaka, the drops make the eyeball “the color of A4”.

“I like the way they look,” says Naakka.

Naakka says she uses drops in the summer because of her pollen allergy and when she shoots videos. However, he admits that he does not know if the drops sold in the United States are good for the eyes.

“There must be some real poison in them,” he says.

In a YouTube video, Janne Naakka presents a whitening eye drop available from a pharmacy in Finland, which he has been using recently as a substitute for the American manufacturer.

White people the eyeball trend originates from the United States.

The popular American drop manufacturer Bausch & Lomb’s whitening eye drop Lumify has been tagged in several videos of Yankee influencers on Tiktok. The videos have more than 18 million views.

The drop manufacturer has also marketed whitening drops With the Tiktok challengewhich encourages the company’s press release users to “dance with their eyes”.

American influencer Alyssa Lorraine describes On Tiktok Lumify drops as a content producer’s “must have product”.

“Now do we have to change our eyes too,” asks a user named Angel in the comments of the video. The comment has more than 4,000 likes.

US-based whitening eye drop Lumify has been tagged in several videos of beauty influencers on Tiktok

Braiding the eyes are a familiar phenomenon to almost every screen-gazer with dry eyes.

Ophthalmology specialist Roope Sihvolan according to, redness can be caused by many types of irritation, such as dryness.

Sihvola does not recommend whitening drops as a daily beauty care routine. In the worst case, eye irritation and redness may even increase with the use of drops.

One of the whitening drops available from a Finnish pharmacy is Oftan Starine, featured in Janne Naakank’s video. Its active ingredient is tetryzoline, which constricts the blood vessels of the conjunctiva of the eye and thus reduces redness. The package leaflet of the drop says that it is not recommended for daily use without a doctor’s prescription.

According to Sihvola, whitening drops are like “Burana for the eyes”: they can remove pain or redness, but not the origin of the problem. As a treatment for reddened eyes, Sihvola recommends moisturizing eye drops or a visit to an ophthalmologist.

Correction January 19 at 7:14 p.m.: Corrected Janne Naakka’s name, which was originally written as Janna Naakka in part of the story.