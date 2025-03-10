As much as you like your work, no one can deny that the most anticipated moment for all is that of the weekend or even better holidays, and although everyone will look forward to these days, at the end of the year the days worked are always much more than the rest days.

Thus it is stipulated and although little by little it fights to balance the balance a little more, for example, with the weeks of four working days, it is no surprise that Let’s continue working longer than we rest. But the arrival of new technologies and systems that make us much more productive and efficient this is changing little by little, and it is no longer only because of the fact that with AI we can do a task in five minutes when before it could take an hour.

But Without magic or traps, technology can multiply our holiday days. This is because technology, and, especially AI hel It helps you move from the typical 22 days of vacation that has the vast majority of workers up to 56 days.

It is true that there is some “trap” and this is that it to get it too includes weekends to get the accounts, But if you follow your recommendations you can fold your rest days throughout the year taking advantage of holidays and weekends.

The web is called Stretch my time off (stretches my free time)and you just have to Indicate which country and autonomous community You are (to take into account the days off for regional vacations), The days you have on vacation and the yearbecause you can do this all you want.

Once this is done, the AI ​​will take into account holidays, how they fall and on weekends to point out the days you should ask for to go from having 22 (not counting weekends and holidays) to 56 days. For example, in the case of an average employee in the Community of Madrid, this AI recommends that Cojas:

January: 1 to 12 (12 days).

February: 0 days.

March: 0 days.

April: from 12 to 20 and from May 26 to 4 (18 days).

May: 0 days.

June: 0 days.

July: 19 to 27 (9 days)

August: from 13 to 17 (5 days).

September: 0 days.

October: 0 days.

November: 0 days.

December: from 6 to 8, and from 20 to 28 (12 days).

It is clear that Each one organizes their days free as you prefer or as they can, But if you have no preference, and what you want is to multiply your holiday days, this website It is a great idea to get the most out of your free time.