This Saturday, September 30 at 6:40 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium, Club América and Club Universidad Nacional will face each other in one more edition of the Clásico Capitalino on the corresponding day 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The university team will have the task of beating the Eagles, who continue to have several absences in their squad and hope to continue their positive momentum of two wins in a row.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araigethe Brazilian technical director André Jardine will not have the services of Diego Valdes for this weekend, so unfortunately it will be one more loss in this tournament for the azulcrema institution.
And after the Chilean suffered a muscular overload in the confrontation against the Red Devils of Toluca, the strategist has chosen not to risk him and keep him out of activities with the first team.
Both the Chilean attacker and the starting goalkeeper, Luis Angel Malagon They worked separately under the supervision of the relevant authorities during the week.
Likewise, according to the aforementioned source, he explained that Luis Angel Malagon He has a high probability of appearing in the game against the university students because he was seen training alongside his teammates and normally.
