breakfast It is the most important meal of the day because it is the first. Neither more nor less. As we have been hearing since we were little, thanks to the food we eat in the morning we get all the energy and nutrients necessary to carry out activities throughout the day.

By skipping breakfast, you are missing out on an important opportunity to get a good amount of these nutrients throughout the day. What’s more, if you don’t do this little ‘gesture‘, it is very likely that do not cover the minimum needs that our body demands.

Properties

Inter alia benefitsit is worth highlighting the following:

It allows people to be healthy and feel good about themselves.

It is beneficial to be more productive.

Helps increase performance.

Improves mood.

Prevents overweight.

Activate the metabolism.

Reduces anxiety.

In general, An adequate breakfast should be made up of at least 400 calories. Hence, among the foods that cannot be missing so that the first meal of the day is balanced, it is worth highlighting dairy products, cereals and fruit.

To take into account

Now welldoWhat is the best breakfast to lose weight after 50 years?? According to a large study published in Journal of Nutrition, Health and Agingthis must include olive oil, whole wheat bread, nuts, seeds, oats, fruit, dairy products and even vegetablesall of them associated with the Mediterranean diet.

On the contrary, avoid cookies and pastries. “PImproving healthy breakfast habits may contribute to healthy aging by reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome and disease. chronicles that are associated, thus improving the quality of life”, stated Karla-Alejandra Pérez-Vegaresearcher at Hospital del Mar and CIBEROBN.

As if that were not enough, you have to take a balanced intake of proteins, fats of high biological value, fiber, calcium, iron and potassium, but without excess added sugars and saturated fats.