The lights are already on in the streets, the decoration in the homes is more than evident and the spirit of this time is more than visible in Spanish society, especially in children. Obviously, Christmas -and everything that entails- is already here.

But all that glitters is not goldas the saying goes. And in this period it is synonymous with excesses, especially in what food and alcohol intake – and intensification of social life – refers. Of course, all this usually go accompanied of an alteration of the usual schedules.

To take into account

Given this scenario, learn to combat inflammation should be our main mission. “At Christmas we eat a lot and badly,” said the therapist certified by the Institute. New Detox by the Detoxification and Comprehensive Regeneration method (DRI), Isabel M. Recain ‘WeLife‘.

Therefore, it is convenient to point out which are the most inflammatory Christmas foods. Among them, the expert has highlighted excess refined sugars, both in the processed Christmas sweets that are bought in supermarketsas in the desserts that are made in the homes.

In depth

In the opinion of the specialistyou have to keep two things in mind. On the one hand, “the use of white flour in sauces and in preparations like puff pastries either crepes” that can lead us to consume too much of them. And, on the other hand, red meats that are “more difficult to digestin addition to the energy load they carry”.

“If we consume them punctually, such as at a Christmas celebration, there are no great risks, since if the following days you take care of yourself a little more, you will help clean up those excesses,” revealed Isabel M. Reca. However, he has warned that consuming inflammatory foods over time “can cause major health imbalances“.

Apparently, The main risk is that “It greatly acidifies the body and makes it more receptive to diseases.. While a more alkaline organism is likely to get sick.” Natural food can be a great alternative to achieve a healthier diet at Christmas.