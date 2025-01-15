A team of researchers led by the Complutense University of Madrid (MCU) has shown that a product silicon-enriched meat has the potential to reduce cholesterol in rats with type 2 diabetesa condition in which patients frequently present an imbalance between cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

In depth

The study, published in the journal ‘International Journal of Molecular Sciences‘, has shown that the inclusion of silicon in meat improves your nutritional profilealso contributing to the control of hypercholesterolemia and the improvement of diabetes without the need for drastic changes in diet.

It should be noted that, currently, there are pharmacological therapies that regulate the synthesis, absorption and excretion of cholesterol, although often carry limitations and adverse effects.

Scientists have used rats fed a diet rich in saturated fat and cholesterolcomplemented with the meat product enriched with siliconinducing advanced diabetes through streptozotocinand performing biochemical and molecular analyzes using different techniques.

More details

The results have shown a reduction in the amount of cholesterol and bile acidsby decreasing intestinal cholesterol absorption mechanisms and increasing its elimination through feces, as well as improving intestinal health by strengthening the mucosal barrier of the ileum.

“The nutritional interventions that integrate Bioactive ingredients with healthier properties may be useful options or supplements for patients with diabetes. This study is pioneer in demonstrating how it specifically affects the metabolism of cholesterol and bile acids, as well as its mechanism of action at the liver and intestines, in the context of advanced type 2 diabetes,” explained the researcher from the Departmental Section of Physiology of the Faculty of Pharmacy and the ‘Nutrition and cardiovascular health’ research group at the UCM, Marina Hernandez Martin.

To keep in mind

The research, in which they have also participated members of the Health Research Institute of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital (IdISSC) and the Institute of Science and Technology of Food and Nutrition of the CSIC (ICTAN-CSIC), also opens a new route to the development of non-pharmacological strategies in the management of diabetic dyslipidemia.

The members of the research team now aim to transfer these findingss to the human sphere through trials clinicalwho should try to validate whether these beneficial effects are replicated in people with type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Although some health benefits of silicon consumption were already known due to its role in the synthesis of connective tissue and bone mineralization, this mineral remains “unknown”, which is why Hernández Martínez has asked to “study the economic viability and technique of introducing silicon-enriched meat to the market”, an approach “innovative“which underlines the”potential of functional foods to address complex health problems naturally“.