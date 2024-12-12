Meat and meat products play a very important role in each stage of human life. What’s more, the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has recommended on numerous occasions including them in feeding of the population.

Because? It is clear: They are a main source of proteins of high biological value, very easily assimilated by our body. All these productsas we well know, They are an essential part of a balanced and healthy diet such as the ‘Mediterranean Diet’which includes all food groups, both animal and plant origin.

Properties

But this is not all. And it is worth highlighting many more benefits to eat meat:

Provides vitamin B12 . Among the main functions of this vitamin are producing healthy red blood cells, maintaining proper functioning of the nervous system and participating in DNA synthesis.

. Among the main functions of this vitamin are producing healthy red blood cells, maintaining proper functioning of the nervous system and participating in DNA synthesis. It is one of the main sources of protein . Proteins are essential in our lives, since they are located in every cell of our body.

. Proteins are essential in our lives, since they are located in every cell of our body. It is ideal for brain development . Thanks to the consumption of meat, the size and shape of the brain changes.

. Thanks to the consumption of meat, the size and shape of the brain changes. Improve performance . It is a fundamental element for performance, because it helps strengthen and build muscles, allows proper oxygenation of the body and converts food into fuel.

. It is a fundamental element for performance, because it helps strengthen and build muscles, allows proper oxygenation of the body and converts food into fuel. Source of heme iron. Iron is a nutrient necessary for the formation of hemoglobin, which is a protein present in red blood cells.

Question resolved

Given this panorama, many Spaniards wonder which meat has the most protein and Omega 3. Well, It’s about the crocodile, extremely fibrous meat that has a mild flavor which, for many of those who have tried it, is halfway between chicken meat and fish.

But, In addition to its particular flavor, crocodile meat stands out for its excellent nutritional properties.although it has always generated some controversy on social networksespecially in ‘x‘ (formerly known as Twitter).

Is low fatwhich makes it ideal to be consumed by people who need to control their weight, rich in proteinwhich makes it very attractive for athletes and highlights its Omega 3 fatty acid contentwhich helps take care of cardiovascular health.

The best way to cook it

The most common way to cook it is on the grill. And, of course, the most delicious part is the sirloins in the tail area, the meatiest. Your ratio of carbohydrates and healthy fats (with almost 20 grams of protein per 100), it is ideal to include in feeding fitness.