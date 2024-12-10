A new investigation led by Columbia University (USA) has revealed that young people have greater risk of mortality from high temperatures than older people. Of course, it has focused on the population of Mexico.

More specifically, the research published in the journal ‘Science Advances‘shows that the 75% of heat-related deaths occur among people under 35 years of agea large percentage of them between 18 and 35 years oldor the same group that would be expected to be more heat resistant.

Justification

¿And why has it been carried out in Mexico?? Well, it’s clear– very detailed geographic data is collected there on mortality and daily temperatures. An explanation that, fortunately and surprisingly, has not generated debate on social networks.

Researchers have reached these conclusions by correlating excess mortality (that is, the number of deaths above or below the average) with temperatures on the so-called wet bulb scalewhich measures the amplified effects of heat when combined with humidity.

More details

“It’s a surprise. These are the people physiologically most robust of the population“, highlighted the co-author of the study Jeffrey Shraderfrom the Center for Environmental Policy and Economics, affiliated with the Climate School at Columbia University.

The analysis, among other things, has determined that among 1998 and 2019the country has suffered about 3,300 heat-related deaths a year. Of them, almost a third have occurred in people between 18 and 35 years old, a figure disproportionate to the figures in that age group.

Children under five years of age are also very vulnerable, especially babies. Surprisingly, people between the ages of 50 and 70 have suffered the least amount of heat-related mortality.

Future

Based on this, “we project that, as the climate warms, Heat-related deaths will increase and young people will suffer the most“detailed the main co-author of the study, R. Daniel Bresslera doctoral candidate in Columbia’s Sustainable Development program.