Military technology is one of those that both companies and countries are most interested in developing, mainly due to the enormous economic benefits of designing and building cutting-edge weapons or combat tools, at the same time that this area directly affects the technological race. and everyone wants to lead it too.

Without a doubt, the US and China are the main technological powers, and this is observed in all sectors, so the military was not going to be an exception. For example, we already saw how a year ago the Asian giant presented the first hypersonic magnetic cannon, a weapon that the US had tried to create for years and had continually failed.

And China continues to take important and big steps in this area, with the announcement of a new technology developed by the China National University of Defense Technology by a team of researchers led by Li Xiao. Specifically, they have achieved create a small drone that has the uniqueness of being able to shoot high-power lasers, something that had never been achieved before.

Supposedly this system can direct near-infrared laser beams at a wavelength of 1080 nanometers with an intensity of one kilowatt per square centimeter, enough to disable sensors, damage equipment, vehicles and cause serious injuries such as vision damage or even cutting metal.

This advance is revolutionary because eliminates the need for heavy devices that have to be carried (with difficulty) by these ultralight drones, so it has a enormous strategic impact and coordination on the battlefield being able to use several at the same time at the same time.

This development comes amid the broader evolution of military drone capabilities and using such a small system to project such substantial power. could have significant implications for tactical drone operations and defense planning and consequently change the balance of military power in the world.