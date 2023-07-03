Last month, the Surinamese historian Xaviera Plet (28) concluded a lecture in Paramaribo about the effects of slavery, with the famous lines from Redemption Song from Bob Marley: ‘Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our mind.‘

Now Plet, who belongs to a new class of Surinamese historians, looks back on King Willem-Alexander’s apologies on Saturday at the Keti Koti commemoration. Should they be accepted? And how further?

Plet is one of the youngest historians in Suriname. She is also an ex-fashion model and chief board member of plantation La Prospérité, a former timber plantation in the district of Parra, where her ancestors worked as enslaved people. Now that the king’s apologies are on the table, in which he also asked for forgiveness, Plet can work on healing and recovery. “We now have to accept that guide and work towards recovery. We are, as it were, broken souls. Our ancestors were broken souls. But they passed it down from generation to generation. That is the mental slavery that can still be felt in today’s Surinamese society. Physical pain disappears, but the mental pain does not.”

It is a first step that the king has now apologized, she says. “Any way you look at it, the royal family played a major role in slavery and enriched itself with it. But I see this as a first step in which an important player of the oppressors of the time says: ‘We were wrong, we have caused a lot of suffering, and for that we ask forgiveness.’ I see this as a positive handout. It is now up to us, as the descendants of enslaved people, to accept that handout so that we can recover.”

Rituals and religions

She graduated from Anton de Kom University in 2019 on the subject of birth and mourning rituals among the city Creoles. She deliberately chose not to use the term ‘Afro-Surinamese’ because that also includes the Maroons. They escaped from the plantations and founded communities in the interior where they often kept their African rituals and traditions intact and managed to continue them to this day. “The people who stayed on the plantations and moved to Paramaribo after the abolition of slavery, and whom we call ‘city Creoles’ in Suriname, it was different. They were not allowed to experience their rituals and African religions on the plantations. As a result, the original rituals faded and mixed with European and indigenous influences. The church also played a major role in forcing Christianity on people.”

That loss of their own culture and thus identity is one of the effects of slavery that can still be felt in present-day Suriname. “Actually, we have ended up in a major identity crisis, due to the loss of our traditions. In addition, we can no longer trace where our real roots lie. If we delve into the slave registers, we may be able to find out which plantation our ancestors were assigned to. But if we want to trace our origins further, for example where our roots are in West Africa and what our family stories were there, then we will not get very far. The original names were taken from the people and they were given fictitious names. Because we have lost traditions and language, we can no longer see the wood for the trees.”

She tells about a call on Facebook that she recently saw. Someone desperately wondered what rituals Afro-Surinamese should use when they get married. “There was a huge response. But no one knew for sure what it was. Me neither. A lot has been lost.”

Xaviera Plet belongs to a new crop of historians who are now finding their way to the research field, with all the challenges that this entails, because there is hardly any money and resources for research in Suriname. Yet this is a crucial group, because there is still little slavery research in Suriname, by Surinamese themselves. It is mainly Dutch researchers who – especially now that the subject is still on the map in the Netherlands – travel to Suriname with grants from the Netherlands, do research into the slavery past here, and then leave for the Netherlands again. That is why it is also crucial for research into the effects of slavery that this is done by Surinamese scientists and historians, from their own perspective, Plet believes. “Research from our own point of view.”

‘Raise’ your color

The effect is clearly visible in the consequences of the divide-and-rule policy, on which the Dutch plantation owners and settlers based their power system. There were the humiliations: like the brand, as a sign that you became someone’s property. And the heavy punishments, which were handed out in public with everyone watching, as a deterrent. “Those punishments were not handed out by the white plantation owners themselves, but by so-called basjas. These were enslaved men themselves who had to supervise on behalf of the plantation owner and who handed out the lashes. You got division, fear and mistrust towards each other. And that can still be felt. It is very difficult in Suriname to work together and form a strong unity. There is a deep-rooted mutual distrust in our society,” she says.

What also still plays a role in present-day Suriname is the color hierarchy that was introduced during slavery. Children born to a white plantation owner and a black enslaved woman had a lighter complexion. They often had it better, doing lighter work – for example in the household instead of in the fields. To illustrate that this is still happening generation after generation in present-day Suriname, Plet gives an example from her own upbringing. “I have often experienced in my environment that when a child is born, the type of hair and the skin color are first looked at. Straight hair is then ‘good hair’. We also know the phenomenon of ‘opo yu color‘. Raise your tan, literally. If you have lighter children, that will give you better opportunities in society.”

No base

She believes that this distorted self-image should be worked hard with recovery and healing. That is also why she thinks it is important that more research is done within the current Surinamese society by Surinamese experts themselves. “You can only eliminate the inequality if you put your finger where the pain is. Only then can we become worthy citizens, who claim their own place. After 1863 there was no good basis to continue. The plantation owners received a hefty compensation, the enslaved received nothing, no land, no money. They just had to survive in the society of that time.”

CV Xaviera Plet

Xaviera Plet (1994, Paramaribo) studied history at Anton de Kom University. She won several prizes in Miss pageants. She is currently following a Pedagogy course, works for a telecom company and wants to focus more on recording Surinamese history. Plet himself is a descendant of enslaved people from the Parra district, where after slavery, enslaved family members often bought up the plantations. “My ancestors bought the land where they themselves worked for centuries. I think it’s special that they realized that land had value for posterity. As a result, we had a better start, but that is not the case at all for many descendants.”