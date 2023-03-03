Mexico.- Xiaomi is a leading technology brand and its wearables, especially fitness trackers, are very popular with consumers. With the advent of the Smart Band 7Many wonder what the next generation has in store for us.

After several months of rumors, it seems that the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is on its way, and has received its first certification in South Korea.

In this article, we are going to analyze the novelties that we could find in this new activity bracelet.

We recommend you read:

The design of the activity bracelets of Xiaomi It has been very consistent over the years, and although the specifications have been updated, the design has hardly changed.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an exception. According to the leaked images, the design is expected to remain practically the same as that of the Smart Band 7, although the strap system of the Smart Band 7 Pro would be incorporated, similar to that of the Apple Watch, and a new arrangement for the sensors.

Regarding the specifications, it is known that the smart band 8 It will have a 3.8V battery and the Bluetooth 5.1 version. This is surprising, since its predecessors had Bluetooth 5.2, a faster version.

Despite this, the Smart Band 8 is expected to have many of the features that we have already seen in previous versions, such as the blood oxygen saturation meter, more than 100 sports modes and even a possible GPS, something that is not came to the standard version of the Smart Band 7.

One of the functions that stand out the most in Xiaomi activity bracelets is the blood pressure meter. blood oxygen saturation. This sensor is especially useful for those who perform high-intensity physical activities, such as running. In this sense, it is expected that the smart band 8 Please improve this meter, as it is one of the most valued functions by users.

Finally, it should be noted that the success of the smart band 8 It will largely depend on its price. activity bracelets Xiaomi They have always been characterized by having a very competitive price, and this has been one of the key factors of their success. If Xiaomi maintains its pricing policy, the Smart Band 8 is likely to remain one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market.