A study conducted by researchers from the University of Toronto, whose results were published in the Nutrition Reviews magazine, stated that honey improves cardiovascular health, and it also contributes to controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Among the findings of the researchers in a series of clinical trials they supervised, is that consuming honey reduces fasting blood glucose, harmful cholesterol, and triglycerides that cause fat formation on the liver.

The researchers also confirmed in their 18 experiments, in which 1,100 people participated, that honey raises good cholesterol and improves the body’s resistance to infections.

According to the researchers, the benefits of honey stem from its complex composition of common and rare sugars, proteins, organic acids and biologically active compounds.

How much honey should we eat daily?