Netflix began testing this Friday a function that will bring more than one problem for those who usually share the password of a subscription. Apparently, the application will incorporate a system that send a verification code to the original user to restrict this habit.

So far, Netflix accounts allow a maximum of five different users who, however, can in turn share the services of the platform without any device limitation in the same session started.

However, some users of the streaming content platform saw, when logging in, that their TV screen showed a message informing that if they weren’t the account owners, they had to create a new.

The message is part of a test that the technology company initiated to make sure that whoever logs in the subscriber or lives with him. And to make sure of it, send a verification code.

Netflix, the king of streaming series and movies. Photo: AFP

This is one of the “hundreds of tests” that Netflix performs each year, as a source reported to the site. CNBC. In this case, the test “is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” he says.

This test does not have a clear purpose at the moment, as it could discourage users from sharing an account password, but also prevent unauthorized third parties from accessing itFor example, after a security breach in which credentials have been exposed.

What are the most common restrictions to restrict shared accounts

Netflix seems to have taken note of a habit that tends to occur among users who subscribe to streaming platforms. But not only the great “N” of series and movies via streaming began to control the number of devices connected simultaneously.

The most rigorous are Amazon Prime Video, Movistar + and HBO, which only allow two screens. It is the most common amount, and it is what users got used to: sharing a password with a single person. This is why Netflix is ​​so popular, with its maximum of four, like Disney + and Apple TV +.

Another control data to take into account are the devices, which may or may not be under the same location. Netflix, for example, supports up to five cell phones, televisions, or computers.

The limitation of simultaneous reproductions is a variable restriction, that is, if you are traveling and enter your Netflix account in a hotel, it will count as one reproduction to which three other simultaneous reproductions can be added without having to touch anything. The limitation of registered devices is fixedHowever, sometimes you have to go into the profile settings of the platform to remove devices when the maximum allowed is reached.

Finally, the creation of profiles is usually the restriction where the platforms are not so rigorous, since their approach points to different viewing rates and playlists in users who share the same address. Netflix, for example, allows up to five. In other cases, like Disney +, the figure increases to seven, true to its policy that each family member can have their own history on the platform.

SL