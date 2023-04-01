In the last matches of Club América during the Clausura 2023 tournament, the veteran Azulcrema central defender, Nestor Araujohas ceased to be a starter for the coaching staff by trusting the young Israel Reyes and sebastian caceres.
However, for the experienced Aztec international, this does not cause him any problems, as he assured that from the bench he must always be ready and willing to help the team with whatever the team needs, in addition, he mentioned that his only objective is to be able to be champion in the institution cream blue.
“”I have to be ready, attentive because to be champion we need everyone. It’s the mentality I have and the advantage or disadvantage of being in such a big team.”
– Nestor Araujo.
In the same way, the defender said he was aware of what it means to be part of the Coapa team, since in each of his lines he has quality players and a high level, so they always have to be at their best.
“When I make the effort and play for America, I know it’s a great team, that it will have competition, that I’m going to fight it and it’s not just me.”
“I have had to be outside, it is complicated in all lines, there is a lot of capacity, variants everywhere and that is the advantage or disadvantage of being in a team like América. We have all understood and we are 100 percent because when it is needed We will be ready,” he said.
The Águilas will receive the Panzas Verdes de León this Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m. in the match corresponding to matchday 13 after the FIFA Date, where there may be some modifications given that many of their players had international activity.
