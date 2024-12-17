The cell phone battery runs out and it’s time to charge it. No problem, you have the charger and you will charge it. But… have you done it correctly?

Surely many people have never even considered that there could be an incorrect way to charge a mobile phone, and what repercussions it can have, so we will ask you a question: what do you connect first: the cable to the mobile phone or the charger in the power plug? No, it’s not the same.

Chances are, nothing will happen no matter what you do, but it can have long-term consequences. Both with the mobile phone and with any electrical device that has a charger or transformer, there is an order to plug in and charge the device:

Connect the charger to the power outlet.



Put the other end of the cable into the USB input on your phone.



This must be done this way because the charger or transformer stabilizes the current that will enter the mobile and, when we put the cable in the phone, this voltage and amperage will already be stabilized to be able to power the device.

If we did it the other way around, it could happen that, when connecting the charger to the socket, there would be an initial voltage spike that could cause problems in the mobile charging port.

In a mobile phone connector there are positive and negative terminals too close together and, in the event of a surge, a spark could be produced that could oxidize or corrode the metal connectors of the cable or mobile phone, which would leave the device damaged. The consequences: it should be repaired or even replaced with a new device.

