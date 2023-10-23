The second electoral round that will experience Argentina Next November 19th poses a tough dispute between the libertarian candidate Javier Milei and the Peronist Sergio Massa. Both candidates have the enormous challenge of seducing millions of voters against the backdrop of the complex situation that the country’s economy is experiencing.

The discussion will gravitate in terms of the very different models proposed by the candidates with the most votes in this Sunday’s elections to rescue Argentina from its deep economic imbalances, with a rampant inflation, a heavy external debt, stagnant activity and rising poverty levels.

After the voting this Sunday, Massa got 36% of the votes, while Milei got 30%. In third place was Patricia Bullrich, with 23% of the vote. It will, then, be the Bullrich voters who have the keys to the next president who wants to reach the Casa Rosada.

How are both candidates going to achieve it? Massa and Milei already gave clues about what they are going to do after their first speeches to the public.

Sergio Massa proposes a ‘Unity Government’ to attract voters

Massa, the candidate with the most votes in this Sunday’s elections, promised to form a unity government in case of winning the second round of the elections on November 19.

“I am going to call for a Government of national unity on December 10 as president, calling for the best, regardless of their political strength.“said Massa when speaking before the hundreds of militants gathered in his electoral ‘bunker’, after reaching 36.52% in the first round of the presidential elections, thus surpassing Javier Milei, of the far-right formation La Libertad Avanza (LLA). ).

In a fiery speech, Massa, who has served as Minister of Economy since July 2022, He thanked those who gave him their vote this Sunday, but also called on those who did not vote or opted for other candidates.

“The crack died and a new stage begins on December 10 in my Government,” said Massa, leader of the Renovador Front, the third major force within the Peronist Union for the Homeland coalition.

He recognized that Argentina’s economic situation, plagued by multiple imbalances, is “complex” and “full of challenges and difficulties to face.”a scenario despite which many have seen in Unión por la Patria “the best tool to begin building a new stage in Argentine political history.”

“Know that, as president, from December 10 I will not fail you,” he assured.

He promised to build “clear rules in the face of uncertainty”, “more order, more security, not improvisation”, with productive development, with federalism and greater participation of the provinces, and with businessmen and workers sitting at the same table.

“We need a country that increases its exports with added value to strengthen its reserves, to consolidate its currency“he emphasized.

He promised that if he becomes president he will work to improve the income of wage earners, those who are still in the “popular economy” and retirees.

“This is not a shitty country, as they say. This is a great country and we are going to put it in the place it deserves,” Massa proclaimed.

The Peronist candidate assured that in the last few hours he has received calls from “many presidents and leaders of other countries who were watching with enormous interest” this Sunday’s election and who know that he wants “an integrated Argentina,” which believes in multilateralism. and that it is “guarantor of stability and security regarding relations with the world.”

Javier Milei tries to seduce Bulrrich’s voters and attacks Peronism

Milei proclaimed this Sunday that he made a “historic election” and appealed to the support of the voters of the conservative coalition Together for Changeby Patricia Bullrich, to win in the second round.

“Having made the best election in history for liberalism in Argentina fills us with pride“said Milei, who recalled that he managed to put together his movement in “only two years” and this Sunday he achieved a victory that also allowed him to obtain 40 deputies and eight senators.

Milei, meanwhile, will have to tone down the most controversial issues.

“All of us who want change have to work together,” said Milei, thinking about the November 19 runoff and appealing to the voters of the Together for Change coalition (center-right) and its candidate, Patricia Bullrich, who with 23, 85% of the votes were relegated to third place.

“During all these months the campaign made many of us who want change feel confronted,” said Milei.

“I have come to end this process of aggression and attacks. I am willing to make a clean slate, shuffle and strike again with the objective of ending Kirchnerism,” announced the libertarian candidate, “because beyond our differences,” he said -, what we have to understand is that we have a criminal organization in front of us.”

According to Marina Pera, analyst at the firm Control Risks, Milei will have to moderate his speech to try to attract more moderate voters.

“I think Milei is not yet at her ceiling and will continue to grow. However, she is not going to be easy at all. Argentina has taught us that it always gives surprises. Milei, meanwhile, will have to tone down the most controversial issues. For example, the criticism she made about Pope Francis did not benefit him,” the analyst explained.

Milei accused the followers of the vice president and former president (2007-2015), Cristina Fernández, of defending “populist ideas” and being part of a “Government of criminals who want to mortgage” the future “to remain in power” and “deepen the decline (of Argentina)”.

“Today we are faced with the most important election in the last hundred years,” said Milei, insisting: “There has never been a clearer election in our history.”

Former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) has flirted with the possibility of supporting the libertarian candidate, despite the fact that he is part of Together for Change.

The candidate of this conservative formation, Patricia Bullrich, relegated this Sunday to third position, did not express explicit support for Milei, but she did openly refuse to congratulate Massa.

