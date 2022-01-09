Many Barça fans breathed a sigh of relief when the signing of Ferran was announced, a young winger with a goal and a lot of overflow, who can contribute a lot to a greatly diminished Blaugrana attack. However, the player has not yet debuted with the Barça shirt and some wonder why this is due.
Ferran has not played yet because he has not yet been able to be registered in La Liga. The club has a problem with the Financial Fair Play, and as Barça’s Vice President for Sport, Yuste, admitted the other day, more outings are still needed at the club to make room for the young Valencian.
The departure of Coutinho towards Aston Villa, has not been enough and they are working on the exits of more players. Right now Umtiti, Demir and Luuk de Jong would be the candidates to leave the club. The departure of Umtiti would be the most important, since he is one of the players who earn the most, but he is also the most complicated, since very few teams are willing to pay the salary he asks for.
FC Barcelona still has the entire month of January to find a solution to be able to register Ferran, but the team already needs hungry and quality players like the Valencian to overcome the sporting situation, as seen in the last match against him. Grenade.
In addition, the longer Ferran takes to play, the longer it will take him to regain the competitive rhythm and show his best version, so Barça must hurry and work at full speed to be able to register the player in La Liga as soon as possible. In recent days, Besiktas showed interest in Umtiti and Cádiz in Luuk De Jong, we will see if the club finally manages to carry out these operations and we can finally see Ferran with the Barça shirt.
