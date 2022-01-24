UEFA QUALIFYING HEADING TO QATAR 2022 ??? Qualifying Countries: ????????????????????????? Countries that will play the playoff: ?????????????????????????????????? How is the playoff played? • March 24/25 and 28/29

• 12 countries

• 6 Semifinals

• 3 Finals

• 3 Classified pic.twitter.com/0wKSmTK6kL – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) November 16, 2021

For now the three teams in qualifying positions are Canada, U.S Y Mexico, While Panama would face the playoff. The Maple Leaf leads with 16 points, The Stars and Stripes with 15, the tricolor with 14, the same as Panama, and then comes Costa Rican (9), Jamaican (7), El Salvador (6) Y Honduras (3).

Next Thursday, January 27, the Mexicans should get the three points from the Jamaicans in the Independence Park to reap 17 points, although it is also likely that the Americans will account for the Salvadorans on North American soil, hoping that the Hondurans will respect their locality against the Canadians so as not to let them add, apart from the Ticos they should at least draw the Panamanians in San José.

CONFIRMED: VAR COMES TO CONCACAF ⚽? What seemed like a rumor was confirmed and the CONCACAF Octagonal Final Qualifiers will feature video arbitrationhttps://t.co/0FMvtsRywc pic.twitter.com/bIsaGznT8Z – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 20, 2022

To ensure supremacy and practically the ticket, Mexico will have to remove all three units before Panama on Aztec soil the following February 2, The Savior draw the tie Canada at Cuscatlan Stadium, Jamaica hit Costa Rica in Kingston and U.S match with Honduras at Allianz Field, leaving the Aztecs in the lead with 23 points, followed by the Canadians with 20 and the Americans with 19, thus leaving the Panamanians thinking about the playoffs with 16.