We are getting closer to living a new World Cup, Qatar 2022 It will be held in the months of November and December of this year, with some countries already qualified, but there are still many that are still in the fight for a ticket, just like in the CONCACAF zone.
On this occasion the CONCACAF made a Octagonal End to know who will get the three direct tickets to the international fair, in addition to the ticket and a half that will be disputed with the zone of Oceania.
For now the three teams in qualifying positions are Canada, U.S Y Mexico, While Panama would face the playoff. The Maple Leaf leads with 16 points, The Stars and Stripes with 15, the tricolor with 14, the same as Panama, and then comes Costa Rican (9), Jamaican (7), El Salvador (6) Y Honduras (3).
It is evident that if the Aztec team wishes to seal its qualification for the next World Cup, it must win its three games of this tournament at least. FIFA date, in order to leave the problems of the possible repechage to other squads, although it must also depend on the rest of its rivals, since with a combination of results it could return to the top of the table. Octagonal.
Next Thursday, January 27, the Mexicans should get the three points from the Jamaicans in the Independence Park to reap 17 points, although it is also likely that the Americans will account for the Salvadorans on North American soil, hoping that the Hondurans will respect their locality against the Canadians so as not to let them add, apart from the Ticos they should at least draw the Panamanians in San José.
Already thinking about the duels on Sunday, January 30, the tricolor must beat Costa Rica in the Aztec stadium, needing Canada to break the United States, with Jamaica and Panama dividing units, like Honduras and El Salvador, so that those of Gerardo Martino return to the first place of the competition.
To ensure supremacy and practically the ticket, Mexico will have to remove all three units before Panama on Aztec soil the following February 2, The Savior draw the tie Canada at Cuscatlan Stadium, Jamaica hit Costa Rica in Kingston and U.S match with Honduras at Allianz Field, leaving the Aztecs in the lead with 23 points, followed by the Canadians with 20 and the Americans with 19, thus leaving the Panamanians thinking about the playoffs with 16.
However, the green box could not be completely trusted because there would be three missing FIFA Dates more, depending on himself not to let go of the leadership and to be closer to Qatar 2022, also forgetting any possibility of losing any of the three direct tickets. Their last three matches will be against the U.S local, before Honduras visiting and against The Savior of premises.
