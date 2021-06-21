For Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the America Cup, they must finish both first or second in their groups. In this way, the keys will make the only way to face each other is in the decisive match.
It is the question that the whole football world asks. And by the way, the answer is not entirely clear because the format of this Copa América is not known with precision. Anyway, here in 90min we have the answer to the following question: What has to happen for Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the contest?
The solution to this riddle is simple: both Argentina and Brazil must finish leaders or escorts in Groups A and B, respectively. This will make, as the fixture is set, only faces can be seen in a hypothetical ending.
QUARTER FINALS
P21 | 02/07 – 18:00 2nd Group B vs. 3rd Group A – Olympic Stadium (Goiania)
P22 | 02/07 – 21:00 1st Group B vs. 4th Group A – Nilton Santos Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
P23 | 07/03 – 19:00 2nd Group A vs. 3rd Group B – Mané Garrincha Stadium (Brasilia)
P24 | 07/03 – 22:00 1st Group A vs. 4th Group B – Olympic Stadium (Goiania)
SEMIFINALS
P25 | 07/05 – 20:00 Winner P22 vs. Winner P21 – Nilton Santos Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
P26 | 07/06 – 20:00 Winner P24 vs. Winner P23 – Mané Garrincha Stadium (Brasilia)
THIRD PLACE
07/09 – 21:00 P26 Loser vs P25 Loser – Mané Garrincha Stadium (Brasilia)
FINAL
07/10 – 19:00 Winner P26 vs. Winner P25 – Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
Of course, there is also the chance that, if both lose in the semifinals, have to face each other for third place. Now, with the scheme presented and with the doubt resolved, it only remains for both teams to do their thing. Will it happen?
