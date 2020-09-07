The picture gallery on Sandra Castro’s cellular phone is stuffed with photographs of fungi. This mycologist biologist is a professor on the College of Sciences of the Nationwide Autonomous College of Mexico (UNAM) and for a 12 months she is the one behind the account @Fungi_Cosas on Twitter, an area for the scientific dissemination of the world of fungi, adopted by greater than 28,000 folks.

Each day dozens of images of micro and macro fungi arrive at Fungi Cosas’ mailbox with the curiosity of understanding what are these uncommon specimens that abruptly seem in a pot, the backyard or within the meals spoiled within the fridge. “Persons are fascinated by understanding what sort are the mushrooms that come out within the tuppers and of their meals,” explains Castro, 39.

Belonging to their very own kingdom and much from the world of vegetation, fungi are important for the survival of ecosystems. “They’re extra associated to animals than vegetation,” he says. “They’re the kings of the degradation of natural materials that’s decomposing. They incorporate the vitamins from meals again into the soil. With out them 90% of the vegetation couldn’t survive ”, he factors out.

Typically unusual species arrive that drive the mycologist to research extra fastidiously which species it’s and to synthesize the data in an fascinating means. “The opposite day they contacted me as a result of an individual consumed mushrooms and went to the hospital. Fortunately she was unhurt, she solely bought scared and diarrhea, however it can be crucial that they don’t belief myths to tell apart whether or not or not a fungus is edible, “he says.

Castro says he has heard every kind of legends. If the colours are very vibrant, the mushroom might be toxic or if it modifications shade it shouldn’t be eaten. He categorically assures that these broadly held beliefs are “false” and invitations us to belief specialists with nice expertise within the consumption and dealing with of mushrooms to know which of them are edible.

In Mexico there are round 200,000 species of macro and micro fungi. Fungi Issues factors out that we solely learn about 8% of them. The macro-fungi, amongst that are the genus amanita, boletus or the huitlacoche that grows on corn, there are about 300 species recognized solely in Mexico. “The deadliest fungus in Mexico is named ‘Angel of Death’ They’re the amanita verna, amanita virosa and the amanita bisporígera. All three are white, very skinny. Lovely however lethal mushrooms. A chunk may have very severe penalties, from needing an organ transplant to demise, “says the mycologist.

A repeated go to has to do with hallucinogenic mushrooms, very ample in Mexico. “It’s a delicate situation as a result of it’s forbidden to make any use of hallucinogenic mushrooms, however many native peoples proceed to make use of them as a part of their custom.” Often known as neurotropic mushrooms or psychoactive mushrooms, its most important compound is psilocybin. “This substance acts in a really comparable solution to serotonin in our physique, which is chargeable for giving us emotions of pleasure, happiness, pleasure, but additionally anger. One of these mushroom magnifies our sensations ”, he explains.

Since she started to unfold the phrase from @Fungi_Cosas, Sandra Castro has realized that the thought and data that customers had of mushrooms has modified “at first they stated disgusting, it made me nauseous, now the language is completely different. Folks inform me I am ready for one thing to mushroom out of my fridge to put in writing to you”.

