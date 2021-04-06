As such, and until there is a new ad, Godzilla vs. Kong is the last installment of MonsterVerse, which is a creation of Legendary Entertainment with the support of TOHO and Warner Bros.

At the moment this film can only be seen in theaters, and in territories where it is available. HBO Max. Due to its recent release, many wonder what movies they should see before enjoying it. Luckily, there are not so many to say.

Godzilla vs. Kong is already in cinemas around the world

Some would say that the ‘origin’ movies of both titans, Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) are good starting points. At least to know how they both entered this cinematic universe.

It is a good way to start. And after these films, it is logical that Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) would be the most correct. At least these three tapes allow us to understand situations and get to know the characters involved.

Godzilla vs. Kong hides various tributes to Evangelion

However, there are those who they say that this film can be enjoyed separately. On the one hand, for Kong many years have passed, and of the characters, only two stand out.

In this case they are Mark Russell And your daughter Madison, which are played by the actor Kyle chandler and the actress Millie Bobby Brown, respectively. They are from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is the tape that precedes Godzilla vs. Kong, so it doesn’t hurt to see it.

It doesn’t hurt to know other MonsterVerse tapes

Our recommendation is that you watch the three previous tapes, which are not many. It’s not like watching all the tapes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just to see Black widow.

That is a true, grueling marathon. Now, is it worth paying attention to the movies leading up to the MonsterVerse of the King of monsters? In this case, the Godzilla (1998) from Roland emmerich it is better to put it aside altogether.

Pretend that it never happened. But when we talk about the TOHO, we cannot fail to mention King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962).

Yes, by now the special effects are hilarious, as are the situations. But according to some, there is at least a reference to the current movie.

Likewise, it does not hurt that they have seen the anime of Neon Genesis Evangelion. At least to catch two easter eggs or easter eggs.

A little extra material for some references

But it is not something necessary, and it is only for the most ‘nailed’ fans who want to capture all the references in Gozdilla vs. Kong. If you want to know what they are about, see our previous note about it.

Even its creators point out that there is a reference related to Lethal Weapon 2 (1989), a film that has nothing to do with him MonsterVerse. In addition to what has been said before, is it worth knowing something else before seeing this new film?

We don’t want to miss mentioning two comic books or graphic novels. Kingdom kong and Godzilla dominion, which came out this Tuesday in the United States. Both are prequels to this movie, and they fill in some gaps in the plot. At the end of the day, they are just a few extras, nothing more.