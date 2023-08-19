Crunchyroll is a streaming platform that is quite old, but has grown in popularity in recent years, and is dedicated to a specific genre for movies and series. Today there are many ways to access entertainment content, mainly because with the pandemic, people moved away from theaters, but found how to tune in to these productions at any time and any day without adjusting to television programming. . In this note, learn how you can get Crunchyroll for free and what movies to watch.

What movies can be watched for free on Crunchyroll?

To begin with, this American company is dedicated to series and films of anime and manga, mostly exported from Japan, the country from which they originate. This is the list of film productions that you can see:

King of Thorn

BLACKFOX

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Conqueror of Shamballa

How to be premium on Crunchyroll without paying?

To enjoy Crunchyroll in a way freewithout advertisements and, most importantly, legal, you must have a credit or debit card and follow these steps:

sign in crunchyroll entering the next LINK.

entering the next LINK. Choose the plan you want.

As soon as you do it, you can already have Crunchyroll Premium for the next 14 days for free.

for the next 14 days for free. Do not forget that you must cancel your subscription as soon as you register so that the payment does not take effect.

If you want to still be able to see everything for free, use a different card and account. But if you want to continue with it, they will charge you when the two weeks of trial are over.

How much does it cost to have Crunchyroll in Peru?

In order to enjoy the advantages that Crunchyroll gives you, there are two payment plans, the one-month plan, which costs S/15, or the three-month plan, which costs S/43. With any of these two that you choose, you will not have advertising when watching your series and movies, you will have unlimited access to the catalog crunchyrollyou will see what was released an hour after Japan and have the content available on one device at a time.

How many people can share a Crunchyroll account?

The maximum number of people who can have a single account is three. However, we suggest that you only do it with people that you know, such as friends, family or roommates, since you will also share your connection data with them, including the use of a password.

