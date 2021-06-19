The services of streaming movies and series they are reaching more and more all over the world. This June it is the turn of HBO Max, who just a few days after its launch in Latin America, has already confirmed the inclusion of several cult classics in its catalog.

Here we do a review of the iconic feature films in the history of cinema that will be available in the new online service of HBO.

Movie classics on HBO Max

The HBO Max catalog for Latin America will include several recent superhero films, comedies and popular series that have broken viewing records around the world. However, the streaming service also has a place for those who enjoy a good seventh art classic.

Casablanca (1942)

If we talk about classics, then we cannot leave aside one of the best-known black and white films in the world. Casablanca (1942) It was released almost 80 years ago and it still remains a film worthy of study and analysis, in addition to keeping a moving story that goes hand in hand with the performances of Humphrey bogart, Ingrid bergman Y Paul Henreid.

HBO Max Casablanca is a movie classic. Photo: IMDB

Mad Max (1979)

For the generation that saw Mel Gibson very young, one of the most exciting action films is Mad Max (1979). A glimpse into a dystopian future where we follow Max’s adventures on the roads of a post-apocalyptic universe full of violence and spectacularity. If you enjoyed the 2015 version and are looking for an action classic, this is your best option to start.

Mel Gibson was the protagonist of Mad Max. Photo: IMDB

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

If there is a film that has paid tribute to cinema well, that is Cinema Paradiso (1988). A moving story, a fantastic script and an unforgettable soundtrack by the award-winning musical composer Ennio Morricone. For its part, Giuseppe Tornatore, director of this cinematographic work, praised his creation with the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 1989 and recognitions in BAFTA.

Cinema Paradiso is a very popular production among movie lovers. Photo: IMDB

Other cult films that you can also access in HBO Max in Latin America are as follows:

Singin ‘in the rain (Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1952).

The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939)

The Batman franchise.

The Jurassic Park saga.

Blade runner (Ridley Scott, 1982)

Beetlejuice (Tim Burton, 1988)

Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

A Clockwork Orange (Stanley Kubrick, 1971)

The Endless Story (1984)

The Bridges of Madison (1995)

Arrival date and price of HBO Max Latin America

HBO Max will land in Latin America this June 29 and will have two types of subscription to which users can join.

HBO Max Standard Plan

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet

Access from three devices at the same time

Configuration of up to five profiles

Content download

Playback in HD and 4K resolution

Price: S / 29.90 monthly.

HBO Max Plan Mobile

Two device options: mobile and tablet

Standard playback, adjusted to the characteristics of the device

Content download

Limited access to a single device

Price: S / 19.90 monthly.

HBO MaxIn addition to the monthly subscription, it will also allow users to pay for a three-month, one-year plan. These packages will come with discounts that will be specified on the web on the day of their launch.