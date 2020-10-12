Paramount Pictures has announced the start of work on the historical drama Cleopatra.

Who is Cleopatra?

Queen of Hellenistic Egypt from the Ptolemaic dynasty, who lived in the 1st century BC. From the age of 18, she ruled with her brother, the king Ptolemy XIII, and their struggle for the throne almost reached a military confrontation. It all ended with the intervention of the Roman Empire: in 48 BC. Ptolemy XIII beheaded Pompey, who fled to Egypt after the defeat, which caused the displeasure of the Romans, and Julius Caesar made a bet on his sister. Cleopatra was Caesar’s actual wife for several years, bore him a son, Caesarion; it is believed that this hastened preparations for the assassination attempt on Caesar, who “betrayed the republican order.”

After the assassination of Caesar in 44 BC. Cleopatra continued to rule Egypt; she agreed with Mark Antony, bore him three children, and in the 30s BC. supported him in the war against the future Roman emperor Octavian Augustus. Mark Antony lost this war; after the invasion of the army of Octavian in Egypt, he threw himself on the sword, and Cleopatra was poisoned.

This story became the basis for many works of art – for example, tragedy Shakespeare “Antony and Cleopatra” and plays Bernard Shaw “Caesar and Cleopatra”, paintings by artists of different centuries. The first Cleopatra film was shot in 1899 in France; starred in this role Claudette Colbert (1934 film), Vivien Leigh (1945), Sophia Loren (1953). One of the most famous performers of the role of Cleopatra was the actress Elizabeth Taylor, who played the queen in the famous ash of 1963; the role of Mark Antony in this picture was played by Richard Burton.

Vivien Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor and Monica Bellucci as Cleopatra. Photo: Collage AIF

What is known about the new Cleopatra film?

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures won the rights to the project in a bitter struggle with other big studios – Apple, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix. How much money was paid for the opportunity to film “Cleopatra” is not reported.

The main role in the film will be played by Gal Gadot Is an Israeli actress who is known for her participation in the Fast and the Furious franchise (she starred there from the 5th part). In the mid-2010s, Gadot was invited to the DC Cinematic Universe to play a superhero named Wonder Woman. She played this comic book character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League. She also appeared in the solo film Wonder Woman, which earned $ 821 million at the box office in 2017 – more than any other comic book in the DC universe at the time. This year, another solo comic strip featuring Gadot is expected to be released – Wonder Woman 1984 (scheduled to premiere in December 2020).

Gal Gadot. A photo: www.globallookpress.com

Director of “Cleopatra” Patty Jenkins, with whom Gal Gadot worked on both “Wonder Women”, the script for the picture about the Egyptian queen will write Laeta Kalogridis, known for her work on the films “Alexander”, “Isle of the Damned”, “Terminator Genisys”, “Alita: Battle Angel” and the TV series Altered Carbon.

It is not yet known who else from the actors will take part in “Cleopatra”. The release date of this film is also not named.